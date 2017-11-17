First ‘Destiny 2’ Clarion Call Event Is Live, Earn Double XP With Clanmates

Destiny 2 players hoping to earn extra Bright Engrams may want to start seeking out their clanmates. A Clarion Call event just went live, and it brings double XP to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC shooter for the first time.

Bungie first mentioned the Clarion Call during a TwitchCon panel in October before officially announcing its arrival last week. Destiny 2 players will want to visit Hawthorne in the Tower after loading in the game. She will introduce you to the event and give you a new Milestone to complete to earn a Bright Engram.

The event will last through Monday, November 20. The main draw is, of course, the chance to earn double XP. This does require completing the Destiny 2 campaign and teaming up with one or more clanmates to complete activities. However, it will make earning a Bright Engram from Eververse after each level up happen much quicker than before to earn cosmetic items like shaders, armor, sparrows, ships, and weapon ornaments.

It is worth noting there is a catch. Destiny 2 does have a limit on how much XP a player can earn within a certain period of time. Bungie has been silent on this, but it is something noticed by the Reddit community. The best way to handle this will be to keep an eye on your character’s experience bar while completing events. When you notice it is not moving as much as before, switch to another character.

Clarion Call events will become a regular occurrence in Destiny 2 like Iron Banner, Faction Rallies, and Trials of the Nine. However, they will be different each time they appear and will include the chance for solo players to earn double XP without teaming up with others. Those who join a clan during this month’s event will see the double XP effect kick in immediately, per a Twitter post from Community Manager David “Deej” Burge.

Once the Clarion Call ends and the Weekly Reset arrives, another event will land on Tuesday, November 21. Lord Saladin and the Iron Banner will return to Destiny 2 and challenge players to a game of Clash.

[Featured Image by Bungie/Activision]