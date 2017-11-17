New England Patriots Fan Buys Aaron Hernandez’s House, Says It’s In ‘Pretty Bad Condition’

Seven months after Aaron Hernandez hung himself in his jail cell, a 23-year-old New England Patriots fan purchased the former tight end’s Massachusetts home for $300,000 less than the $1.3 million asking price. Despite the discount on the 11-room home’s purchase price, the buyer expects to plunk down at least $150,000 to repair the home, telling the Boston Herald that the house is in “pretty bad condition.”

Aaron Hernandez, who was arrested for the murder of Odin Lloyd in 2013, purchased the 5,600 square foot home in North Attleborough, Massachusetts from former New England Patriots lineman Ty Warren in 2012. According to Sporting News, after Hernandez was convicted and sentenced to life in prison in 2015, the 5 bedroom home was put on the market for $1.5 million. Since it was first put up for sale in 2016, the price dropped several times and at least one deal on the house fell through.

Now Arif Khan, a real estate investor and Patriots fan, plans to move into the 10-year-old home after taking care of some rather expensive repairs. Khan, who calls the late Aaron Hernandez an “amazing tight end,” told the Boston Herald that his friends were “shocked” that he purchased the home, but he hopes to “lift the curse” on property that has been vacant for almost two years.

“It has a bad name to it, but it’s probably one of the most famous houses in Massachusetts,” said Khan, 23, who grew up in nearby Burlington, Massachusetts. “Nobody wants to buy a house with Aaron Hernandez’s name on it, but I feel a name change and a little upgrade on the property will increase its value.”

Khan went on to say that there are a number of repairs that have to be made before he can move in. He expects to invest at least $150,000 to make repairs, including doors that were broken down by police when Hernandez was arrested in 2013 and a “big water leak” that requires the garage to be “gutted.”

He hopes to move into the home in December, but he may not stay in the house for long. Khan expects the value of the home will rise to $1.4 million by next year and intends to sell it or rent the property in the future.

