CMT Announces ‘Nashville’ Will End Officially After Season 6

Nashville fans have heard this all before, but this could be the official ending of it all. CMT has announced that Nashville will end after the upcoming season wraps up in 2018. Yes, Nashville Season 6 will be the final season of the hit country music series.

Fans were shocked when ABC announced it was cancelling Nashville after four seasons on the network two years ago. After so many twists and turns in the storyline, fans thought a fifth season was a shoo-in. That is when CMT came in and saved the show, as they picked it up for its final two seasons. That is where the story will end, as CMT has announced that the upcoming sixth season of the show will be the show’s last. Executive producer Marshall Herskovitz released a statement to fans of the show.

“All of us on Nashville are so incredibly grateful to the show’s fans, who convinced CMT to give us a chance to keep telling the story of these remarkable characters. And we want to return the favor with a final season that celebrates all the joys and passions, twists and turns — and amazing music! — that made Nashville such an exciting journey for the last six years.”

While it is sad news for fans of the show, at least they will get a proper ending, unlike the abrupt cancellation that ABC provided them. Entertainment Weekly reported that the final season of Nashville will feature 16 episodes. The season will be broken up into two parts, with the series finale airing during the summer of 2018.

Working like clockwork for the new season of #NashvilleCMT. ???????? pic.twitter.com/0iZoIe2JNu — Nashville on CMT (@NashvilleCMT) November 9, 2017

Nashville has gone through some major changes since shifting to CMT, including the exit of one of the show’s biggest stars, Connie Britton, halfway through the fifth season. However, producers of the show want to give it the proper ending it deserves and go out on their terms, according to Kevin Beggs, Chairman of the Lionsgate Television Group.

“After more than 120 episodes of unforgettable television, we believe that creatively it is time for the series to come to its triumphant close at the end of the upcoming season. We’re very proud of our incredibly talented cast and crew, the creative brilliance of our showrunners, and the loyal support of our great partners at CMT, Hulu, and ABC Studios. Most importantly, we owe a special debt of thanks to the Nashville fans who propelled the series to an incredible run. We owe it to them to make the sixth season the most exciting and memorable of all.”

According to the Tennessean, Nashville premiered on the ABC network in 2012. The show had positive reviews and a respectable viewership. The site claims that the show’s success helped bring in the real Nashville’s “it city” era. Since the show premiered, the Music City’s size and stature have grown by leaps and bounds.

With this big news coming out, CMT has given fans something to cheer about, at least for now. A sneak-peek look into the final season has been released, which you can check out below.

Nashville is produced by Lionsgate and Opry Entertainment. The Nashville Season 6 premiere takes place on January 4 on CMT and will be broken up into two segments.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]