‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Franco Comforts Shattered Andrew – Childhood Bond Resurfaces

The latest General Hospital spoilers promise that the current Jason Morgan (Billy Miller) will soon be relegated to the name Andrew Q when GH reveals that Patient 6 (Steve Burton) is the real Jason Morgan. Steve Burton casually confirmed in several interviews that he’s Jason Morgan, and yesterday, again, he made it clear in a Facebook video posted by Bradford Anderson that he’s Jason. And it’s not just Steve Burton confirming. Soap Hub offers GH spoilers from this week’s soap magazines that Robin Scorpio (Kimberly McCullough) is back and verifies that Patient 6 is Jason Morgan and that the ex-Jake Doe had Jason’s memories implanted.

Jason forced to accept he’s Andrew Quartermaine

With Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) and Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) certain that P6 is Jason, it was a hard pill for the former Jake Doe to swallow and he felt betrayed. Now, with Robin back in town, she’ll first chat with Burton’s Patient 6 and confirm that he’s the “real” Jason Morgan and then seek out the other guy for a heart-to-heart chat. General Hospital spoilers reveal that Robin promises Andrew Q (Miller) that she will find out what happened to him, who experimented on him and implanted Jason’s memories, and who he was before he landed in Helena Cassadine’s (Constance Towers) evil clutches.

Not only are Carly, Sonny, and Robin certain that P6 is Jason, but so is Monica Quartermaine (Leslie Charleson). She knows the son she raised in her home, and that’s Burton’s guy. But that doesn’t mean Monica doesn’t love Andrew as well. This week, as part of the three-day Thanksgiving storyline teased in General Hospital spoilers from writer Chris Van Etten, Jason/Drew seeks out Monica for a talk and is crushed to hear she thinks he’s the mystery twin who went missing. It seems that everyone around Jason/Drew is pulling the rug out from under him, including Sam Morgan (Kelly Monaco).

Franco comforts his childhood friend

General Hospital spoilers from this week’s ABC Soaps in Depth reveal that on Tuesday, November 21, Franco (Roger Howarth) takes time to comfort Jason/Drew, although that’s the last thing the guy wants. Burton’s P6 tried to kill Franco on sight, and on Friday, Ava Jerome (Maura West) warns Franco to watch out for double trouble from two Jasons. It’s true that Franco is worried what might happen to him, but Jason/Drew knows that Franco didn’t rape Sam, didn’t have Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) raped in prison, and is reformed, even if he doesn’t like him much.

To tell him or not to tell him, that's the question. Will Liz & Franco keep Jason's past from him? STARTING NOW… an all-new #GH on ABC! pic.twitter.com/gh7GgMtoBL — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) October 10, 2017

The latest GH spoilers hint that Franco runs into Jason/Drew, who has questions about the years they spent together under Betsy Frank’s (Deborah Strang) roof. Franco is hiding confirmation of the real Jason’s identity and doesn’t want to be around either of the twins, but he also feels compassion when he sees that Jason/Drew is suffering loss and emotional pain. Deep down, Franco still cares about his childhood friend, and so, as unlikely as it seems, he comforts the guy he loved like a brother when they were kids. Worse yet, Jason/Drew is horrified to discover that he feels a kinship with Franco.

Will GH fans explode over Franco-Drew bonding?

General Hospital spoilers tease it might be easier for Franco and Drew to recover their childhood bond than for Drew and Jason to build a brotherly bond. Drew knows that Franco is reformed and his tumor made him psycho. Plus, once Drew recovers his memories, thanks to Andre Maddox (Anthony Montgomery), who is back soon for more of this story, he’ll recall caring for Franco like a brother. This will no doubt anger many GH fans who hate Franco being anywhere near Sam and Jason. But the new General Hospital history recently written about their shared past will force the issue.

WATCH: Monica tries to wrap her head around the (insanely complicated) situation. #GH pic.twitter.com/vuFiqpO4iw — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) November 15, 2017

Franco isn’t trying to take anything from Drew, but Jason (Burton) could steal many of Drew’s loved ones. General Hospital spoilers indicate Sam is torn about which man she’s meant to be with, plus Jake Webber (Hudson West) and Danny Morgan (TK Weaver) are not his kids, though Drew bonded with both. Even if Drew keeps Sam, he’ll still be losing a lot. But Franco is there for Drew, and this sparks a strange new camaraderie that some GH fans will hate. With GH ratings climbing, let’s hope this twist doesn’t tank the numbers! Check back often for more General Hospital spoilers.

[Featured Image by Craig Sjodin/ABC]