Hunter Day: Cops Walk In On Football Coach’s Wife Waiting To Have Sex With Teen Boy, Faces Child Rape Charge

Hunter Day, a 22-year-old science teacher at an Oklahoma high school, was sitting alone in her home on Wednesday evening, in a darkened, candle-lit room, wearing short gym shorts and a baggy, “Christmas cat” T-shirt when undercover police walked in. Within minutes, the young teacher was placed under arrest, according to a report by KWTV News in Oklahoma City. The charges all related to what police now say was her illegal sexual realtionship with an teenage boy.

The boy is a student at Yukon High School in Yukon, Oklahoma, a suburb of 22,000 about 25 miles west of Oklahoma City. The investigators were able to catch Day in the act of setting up a tryst with the teen after they sent her text messages from the boy’s phone — posing as the student himself. Day and the boy had already engaged in sexual acts on a previous occasion, police determined, according to a report by Oklahoma’s KFOR TV News. The pair had another illicit session set for Wednesday, they found.

So after finding evidence on the boy’s phone, they used the phone to text Day, asking — in the guise of the boy — if she still wanted to meet for sex again. She replied, “Yes,” according to KFOR’s report of the police account, that she did. But the boy would need to hurry so they could get in their activities before Day’s husband returned home from work, she said in the texts.

The evidence on the boy’s phone included sexually explicit text messages and nude photographs. Police were alerted to the alleged sexual relationship between the teacher and student when the boy’s parents became suspicious of Day after observing what they told police were changes in the boy’s behavior, according to a report by KOKH TV News.

Day told the boy via text message that the door to her home would be unlocked when he arrived, and indeed it was unlocked when police showed up and entered the home. According to the media reports, Day quickly confessed to sending the boy “bra and panties” images of herself — while receiving nude pictures of the boy’s genitals from the teen on her own phone.

As a result, Day has been charged with possession of child pornography, in addition to second-degree rape and “facilitating sexual contact with a minor.” Watch Canadian County Sheriff Chris West give further details on the Hunter Day underage sex case, in the video below.

Day had been employed by the Yukon school district for only about six months, after receiving an “emergency certification” to teach, according to information obtained by KOKH reporter Emily Collins.

“This behavior was representative of a very poor decision by a person entrusted with teaching our students. The safety and well-being of our students is our number one priority,” the Yukon school district said in a prepared statement on Wednesday after learning of Day’s arrest. “Yukon utilizes application references, interviewing protocols and state background checks prior to hiring any employee in the district in an effort to protect our students. None of these security checks revealed anything that would have alerted the district to the possibility of this event.”

Yukon School Superintendent Jason Simeroth described himself as “heartbroken” after learning of the arrest. “It’s a huge disappointment and it’s hurtful to everybody in the district,” the superintendent told The Oklahoman newspaper.

