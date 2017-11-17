Vicki Gunvalson Would Love To Marry Boyfriend Steve Lodge; Could A Wedding Happen During ‘RHOC’ Season 13

Vicki Gunvalson and Steve Lodge are going strong and during the finale episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12, Gunvalson discussed the possibility of getting married.

As she parted ways with her co-stars, it was revealed that Vicki Gunvalson and Steve Lodge had purchased a vacation home together and in a clip shared to the reality star’s Instagram page on November 15, she was seen discussing her future with lodge during a cast confessional.

“I definitely want to get married again [but] I’m not going to rush getting married to Steve but I would love to be his wife,” Vicki Gunvalson explained to the cameras.

Vicki Gunvalson went on to say that it would be the “greatest gift” if she were to become Steve Lodge’s wife.

Vicki Gunvalson’s Instagram post came just days after the Real Housewives of Orange County star suspiciously made her account private before having a change of heart and making the page public to her fans and followers once again.

Vicki Gunvalson began dating Steve Lodge months after calling it quits with former boyfriend Brooks Ayers, who was a hot topic on The Real Housewives of Orange County due to his seemingly false claims of having stage four Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

A post shared by Vicki Gunvalson (@vickigunvalson) on Nov 13, 2017 at 2:38pm PST

Vicki Gunvalson has been open with her relationship with Steve Lodge on episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County and online, but when it comes to the possibility of a Season 13 wedding, it’s hard to say if that will happen. After all, the couple isn’t engaged quite yet. That said, Gunvalson is clearly motivated to marry Steve Lodge and would likely given an enthusiastic “yes” if he were to ask for her hand.

Vicki Gunvalson has been married twice and shares two children with her first husband, including daughter Briana Culberson and son Michael Wolfsmith. She and second husband Donn Gunvalson did not start a family of their own.

To see more of Vicki Gunvalson, Steve Lodge, and their co-stars, including Shannon Beador, Tamra Judge, Meghan King Edmonds, Lydia McLaughlin, Kelly Dodd, and Peggy Sulahian, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Robin Marchant/Getty Images]