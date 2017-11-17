‘Saturday Night Live’ Alum Bill Hader And Wife Maggie Carey Getting Divorced

Sad news for Saturday Night Live alum Bill Hader, as it is being reported that he and his wife, Maggie Carey, are getting divorced after 11 years of marriage. The couple has been separated since July, but a source confirmed to People that they are currently in the process of getting a divorce.

According to People, a representative for Bill Hader confirmed the split. Hader, who is best known for his work on Saturday Night Live from 2005-13, and Carey, a filmmaker, were married in 2006. The couple has three children together: daughters Hannah, 8; Harper, 5; and Hayley, 3.

Bill and Maggie could thank Amy Schumer for the birth of their third child. Hayley happened to be born after Hader starred in Trainwreck with Amy Schumer. It turns out, Hader and Maggie had a deal, according to the Daily Mail.

“Her whole thing is that if I had a sex scene [with Amy Schumer] I had to come home and have sex with her. That was our deal, and then I got her pregnant.”

Amy Schumer may have played a part in Hayley’s conception, but it did not help the troubled marriage. Hader joked with People back in 2013 as he shared some of his best parenting advice with the magazine.

“Whatever your wife asks, say yes. Just say yes and your life will be so much easier. If your wife asks you to drive to LAX at 2 a.m. to pick up a piece of luggage, do it!”

It looks like Hader gave up on saying yes, unless it was Maggie who asked for the separation and not him. Currently, Hader, 39, is working on the IFC mockumentary series Documentary Now!, which he created and stars in. As for Maggie, she recently directed two episodes of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which happens to star Saturday Night Live alum Andy Samberg.

Hear childhood stories about #TwainPrize winner @Letterman from his friends who look like Bill Hader & Fred Armisen: https://t.co/NRvp4eVhjc pic.twitter.com/wdZOr1gmYz — The Kennedy Center (@kencen) November 8, 2017

Besides that project, Hader has been busy making appearances around town. He was in attendance for The Carol Burnett Show’s 50th Anniversary Special, which was hosted by CBS and taped on October 4, according to Just Jared. The special is set to air on CBS in December.

Hader was also making waves this summer, as he made a guest appearance on one of the Weekend Update Summer Edition specials. For his appearance, Bill Hader played Anthony Scaramucci, who had a 10-day run as the White House Communications Director under Donald Trump. The segment featured Hader as the “Mooch,” as he explained how he did not ruin his life by taking the job and how everyone misses him already.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]