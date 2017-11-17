‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victoria Wages War Against Abby, Newman Sisters Fight For Control

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers state that Victoria (Amelia Heinle) wages war against her sister, Abby (Melissa Ordway). She is not satisfied to take over Abby’s position as Newman Enterprises’ Chief Operating Officer (COO), she must also go on to ruin Abby completely so as to ensure that she never poses a threat to her ambition to take over Newman Enterprises when Victor (Eric Braeden) retires.

Victoria Tries To Implicate Abby In Sex Ring Scandal

Victoria’s first move to bury Abby completely occurred when she tried to throw her under the bus by blaming her for Zack’s (Ryan Ashton) DesignDate app scandal. Abby had invested Newman Enterprises funds in Zack’s dating app. But she had no idea that Zack was using the app to run sex trafficking operations. Victoria tried to implicate Abby on the Wednesday, November 15, episode of the daytime drama. She suggested Abby knew that Zack’s dating app was being used to support a sex ring and that she knowingly invested Newman Enterprises funds in the app to support her boyfriend, Zack. She claimed that Abby leaving with Zack when he took off following Crystal’s (Morgan Obenereder) shocking accusation was evidence that she was in league with Zack.

Lily (Christel Khalil) was shocked by Victoria’s treachery. She called Victoria out for attempting to throw her sister under the bush. Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) also lashed out at Victoria for attempting to implicate Abby without evidence.

Unmoved by the criticisms, Victoria attempted to issue a public statement denouncing Abby and dissociating Newman Enterprises from her. Fortunately, Neil (Kristoff St. John) intervened.

Victoria made the treacherous moves to discredit her half-sister who was trapped in a storage locker, and in grave danger.

Abby Fights Back, ‘Kicks Some Major Butt’

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for the week of November 20 from SheKnows Soaps state that Abby fights back.

Melissa Ordway, who portrays Abby in the daytime drama, revealed in a new interview with Soap Central that Abby will fight back against Victoria. Ordway said that the setbacks Abby suffered recently will undermine her self-confident, but force her to engage in self-reflection that leads to self- improvement.

“It might actually make her a better businesswoman, because she’ll be more thorough and find out a lot more about whatever company she’s getting into.”

Ordway pointed out that Abby suffered a big blow when she lost her position at Newman Enterprises to Victoria. She had thought she was doing a good job and that her father, Victor, was pleased with her performance. She had expected she would be promoted to head the company when Victor retires, but she suddenly finds herself demoted and her half-sister promoted over her. Ordway added that Abby has always strived to please her father, so it was a great blow when it turned out that he disapproved of her performance at Newman Enterprises.

However, Ordway said Abby would recover from the setbacks and return to Newman Enterprises a better person ready to compete with her sister.

“She’s also ready to compete with Victoria, take her place at Newman,” Ordway said, “and prove that she’s not as naive as everyone thinks she is.”

Ordway promised fans that Abby would “kick some major butt” in the near future.

