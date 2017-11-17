The Gintama manga arcs are coming to a close, and the final chapter of the anime, the tentatively titled Gintama Season 7, will be based on the Silver Soul story arc. Plus, a live-action Gintama 2 movie sequel has already been confirmed to be in the works for 2018!

According to Comic Natalie, the movie announcement was made by director Yuichi Fukuda and Gintoki Sakata actor Shun Oguri during a Tokyo commemoration event for the Gintama Blu-Ray and DVD. They tentatively announced the title as Gintama Part 2, although it is possible that name will change. The live-action Gintama 2 release date is being scheduled for the summer of 2018, but an exact premiere date in Japan was not announced yet.

The announcement is not too much of a surprise considering the financial success of the first Gintama live-action movie. According to Box Office Mojo, the Japanese release grossed about $33.3 million in total, landing the movie at number 10 in total sales for all movies shown in Japan theaters in 2017. It also generated $12.2 million from Chinese theaters and around $118,000 from other foreign countries. Gintama’s official website previously announced that the live-action film will eventually screen in the United States, Germany, Spain, and Central and South America.

Those ticket sales numbers make the Gintama live-action film the third highest grossing 2017 film in Japan that was actually produced in Japan. As a comparison, the live-action Tokyo Ghoul movie only generated about $2 million during the same time period, and that movie’s director is only “hoping” the Tokyo Ghoul 2 movie will be greenlit.

While the box office numbers are not that impressive in comparison to a Hollywood movie, keep in mind that the live-action Gintama movie budget was nowhere near Hollywood. According to Crunchyroll News, it’s estimated that the budget was less than $4.6 million. In comparison, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales sold almost $60 million in tickets in Japan but required a $230 million budget to pull that off.

Gintama Manga Arcs Are Ending – Anime Gintama Season 7 Starts Silver Soul Final Season In 2018

This news about Gintama Part 2 comes to fans just as Gintama Season 6 was announced to begin catching up with manga’s final ending arc. The current sixth season of the anime features the Porori Arc, which has not appeared in the manga. The Gintama manga entered its final story arc, Silver Soul, in July of 2016, and fans are predicting that mangaka Hideaki Sorachi will release the final chapter by the end of 2017 or in early 2018.

According to Moetron News, the Gintama anime will enter the Silver Soul story arc next. The OP theme song will be “Katte ni MY SOUL” by DISH//, and the ED song will be “Hana ichi monme” by Burnout Syndromes. An exact release date for the upcoming Silver Soul episodes has not been announced, although it could come as early as January of 2018, assuming the current Porori Arc is only 12 to 13 episodes. However, if the anime release date is later in the spring, then the final season could be labeled as the 2018 Gintama Season 7, rather than being a second part for the sixth season.

[Featured Image by Warner Bros./Gintama Movie Poster]