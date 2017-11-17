Many fans were devastated when Michael Weatherly announced his decision to leave the popular CBS series last year — three years after the departure of his on-screen partner, Cote de Pablo. The 49-year-old American actor previously revealed that he decided to depart from the show because of his desire to grow professionally. Now, reports suggest that the New York-born actor might be reunited with Mark Harmon and the rest of the cast in NCIS Season 15.

Speaking to Digital Spy in June, Michael Weatherly hinted that his character might appear on the show again. He said that he is interested to explore the American action police procedural television series in the near future. However, Michael did not confirm if fans would see him in the remaining NCIS Season 15 episodes.

“I absolutely see worlds where DiNozzo and other characters could pop up [again]. It is something I’m very keen to explore when the time is right.”

During his final appearance, the character of Michael Weatherly found out that Ziva (Cote de Pablo) had apparently been murdered. Tony DiNozzo Jr., then, resigned from his post as a special agent in the Naval Criminal Investigative Service to take care their daughter. While it is quite unlikely to happen, avid followers of the show are hopeful that they would see Michael and Cote’s tandem back together in NCIS Season 15.

“Whether or not it’s in Bull or in some other iteration of an NCIS, I would say there’s always the chance of [me reuniting with Cote]. She’s one of my favourite people. For eight years, we got to have a lot of fun. Certainly, in terms of chemistry, I’ve never had anyone like that rattle my brain!”

In fact, Michael Weatherly has neither denied nor confirmed the speculations that the character of Cote de Pablo could still be alive. Rumors have it that Ziva’s alleged death might not be true since her dead body was never recovered. CBS has yet to confirm these claims. Hence, avid viewers of NCIS Season 15 should take these reports lightly until everything is proven true and correct.

Meanwhile, CarterMatt reported that Tim McGee (Sean Murray) and Delilah Fielding (Margo Harshman) are going to welcome their first baby together in the upcoming NCIS Season 15 Episode 9. Spoilers suggest that Abby Sciuto (Pauley Perrette) would bring Delilah to the hospital where her labor starts three weeks earlier than the due date.

The news outlet also predicts that the imminent “Ready or Not” episode would feature the back-story of the team’s newest member, Jacqueline Sloane (Maria Bello). Catch the forthcoming NCIS Season 15 Episode 9 on Tuesday, Nov. 21 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. Stay tuned for more spoilers, news, and updates!

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]