One Of Lisa Rinna’s Daughters Is Working As A Model For Khloe Kardashian’s Jean Line

Lisa Rinna and her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars are returning to Bravo TV next month for Season 8 and during the new installment of the hit reality series, Rinna will be seen basking in the light of her daughters’ modeling success.

As fans recently saw in the Season 8 trailer clip, Lisa Rinna’s daughters, Delilah Belle and Amelia Gray Hamlin, appear to be in the process of becoming the next Gigi and Bella Hadid after landing modeling contracts with IMG Models, the same agency behind the Hadid sisters, and earlier this week, Delilah Belle spoke of her latest gig.

“Hello Dallas!! If any of you guys live here I’ll be at [Nordstrom Galleria Dallas] from 1:30-2:30 pm tomorrow to meet you all and talk all things [Good American]! Come say hi,” she wrote, along with a stunning image of herself and three other models.

Good American is the jean line created by Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Khloe Kardashian.

Lisa Rinna’s oldest daughter, 19-year-old Delilah Belle, landed her contract with IMG Models in April of this year and walked the runway for the first time for Tommy Hilfiger in August. Meanwhile, her youngest daughter, Amelia Gray, signed with IMG Models in June and months later, she made her runway debut during New York Fashion Week when she opened and closed Dennis Basso’s spring/summer 2018 presentation.

A post shared by Amelia (@ameliagray) on Sep 8, 2017 at 9:37pm PDT

In addition to Lisa Rinna’s daughters’ modeling success, fans will also be seeing Camille Grammer’s daughter, Mason, appear on the runway during The Malan Breton Collection’s spring/summer 2018 fashion show in New York City. As fans may have noticed on Instagram, Grammer shared a number of images of the event with her fans and followers.

Camille Grammer also confirmed to TooFab that her co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, and Teddi Jo Mellencamp were all in attendance during the presentation. That said, it is not yet known whether or not Mason’s runway walk will be seen on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8.

To see more of Lisa Rinna and her co-stars, including Lisa Vanderpump, Kyle Richards, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Jo Mellencamp, and Camille Grammer, don’t miss the premiere episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8, which airs on Tuesday, December 19, at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images]