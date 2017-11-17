NBA Rumors: Cavs’ LeBron James To Join Knicks & Kristaps Porzingis? Analyst Contends James Could Win Title

The NBA rumors involving LeBron James heading to a new squad after this season seem to be circulating with another team recently being pointed out. It’s no secret that “King James” has been linked to leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers for the Los Angeles Lakers if this season doesn’t pan out for him. Another team that’s been mentioned is the San Antonio Spurs, where LeBron would be coached by the great Gregg Popovich. However, a new team that has been brought up is the New York Knicks who feature rising star Kristaps Porzingis.

In a segment on FS1’s The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Colin had basketball analyst Chris Broussard as his guest. Cowherd brought up the concept of “Bronzingis” with LeBron pairing up with Kristaps Porzingis. Colin said that “if you go Porzingis, LeBron, and another top player, good night Boston.” Broussard brought up the fact he’d previously suggested LeBron could win several more NBA titles if he joined the San Antonio Spurs. However, Broussard also agreed that if James wants to leave Cleveland for a big market team, he’d be better off joining the New York Knicks over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Cowherd and Broussard can be seen sharing their thoughts on LeBron heading out of Cleveland in the Twitter video below. Broussard didn’t say he thought the Knicks would win it all next season with LeBron, but he felt they would reach the NBA Finals.

"If LeBron went to New York next year, they would reach the Finals." — @Chris_Broussard #BronZingis pic.twitter.com/uTNiC9dg5D — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) November 16, 2017

The previous NBA rumors involving LeBron James made it seem that he would be keen on joining the Lakers so he could be out in Los Angeles for better branding and deals in terms of future business. Not only that, he’d be joining a team with a highly-touted pass-first rookie, Lonzo Ball, and several other emerging stars such as Brandon Ingram and Kyle Kuzma. There’s been talk that other NBA stars including Paul George may want to head to the Lakers as well.

With that said, New York also makes sense for LeBron James from a business standpoint. They’ve also rid themselves of Phil Jackson as well as their longtime star Carmelo Anthony. Melo may have some advice for LeBron as far as playing there, but it’s hard to fathom that James wouldn’t turn the Knicks into instant contenders in the East. As mentioned, he and Kristaps Porzingis would make a great combination, but a third star would probably be needed to handle the main point guard duties.

[Featured Image by Elsa/Getty Images]