Ryan Edwards’ Wife Mackenzie Standifer Opens Up About Their Current Relationship With Maci Bookout

Ryan Edwards’ substance abuse struggles were spotlighted by his ex-girlfriend, Maci Bookout, the mother of his nine-year-old son Bentley, during the sixth season of Teen Mom OG, but these days, they appear to be on better terms.

As Teen Mom OG fans will recall, Maci Bookout was seen breaking down during a conversation with her co-stars, Amber Portwood and Catelynn Lowell, during a cast trip to Puerto Rico, where she admitted to fearing for Ryan Edwards’ life. Then, during the reunion special, Edwards’ wife, Mackenzie Standifer, took aim at Bookout, claiming she exploited his struggles for the sake of the show.

Months later, as Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer prepare to celebrate their marriage with a second wedding ceremony, Maci Bookout has been confirmed as an attendee.

“She invited us to her wedding. Everything is just kind of at a resting place right now. It’s about our boys. This is a day about us, yes, but it’s also about us becoming a family,” Mackenzie Standifer explained to E! News on November 15.

Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer were in attendance during Maci Bookout’s October 2016 wedding to Taylor McKinney and tomorrow, the couple is expected to be the only two Teen Mom OG cast members present.

Ryan Edwards’ wife went on to reveal that while their first wedding was featured on the finale episode of the sixth season of Teen Mom OG, his son, nine-year-old Bentley, and her young son Hudson are completely unaware that they are already married.

“For them, this is a huge day,” Mackenzie Standifer explained.

After filming the sixth season of Teen Mom OG earlier this year, the just-married Ryan Edwards entered into a weeks-long treatment program to face his substance abuse struggles. Since then, he has appeared to be healthy in images shared by his wife and his mom, Jennifer Edwards, on Instagram.

During the new season, fans are expected to get an update on Ryan Edwards' health and his co-parentinng relationship with Maci Bookout.

During the new season, fans are expected to get an update on Ryan Edwards’ health and his co-parentinng relationship with Maci Bookout.

