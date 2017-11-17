Joe Biden, Lady Gaga Reportedly Working On Building Trauma Centers For Sexual Assault Victims

Sexual assault has become an even hotter topic in the recent weeks following the Harvey Weinstein scandal that stirred the entertainment industry and the country’s political scene. Now, it has been reported that Joe Biden and Lady Gaga might soon be working together to create trauma centers that would provide support for all victims of sexual assault.

On Monday, at Glamour‘s Women of the Year Summit held in New York City, the former Vice President addressed questions from the audience regarding rape that happens on college campuses and ended up mentioning a plan he and Lady Gaga had discussed. According to Biden, he and the Academy Award-winning music artist are now working on setting up trauma centers for victims to visit should they seek the help they need after being abused. He specified that victims should be able to get long-term help at the trauma centers.

“We finally are recognizing the long-term impacts on the health of women and men who’ve been abused. It’s the next great frontier I want to be part of.”

Biden’s speech also tackled on the victims’ courage to come forward and share a horrible experience to raise awareness. He praised all those who were able to face their fears and stand up to more powerful figures, such as the case of Harvey Weinstein and all his victims who made sexual misconduct allegations against him.

“Look at all these men have rightfully lost, now. Million dollar contracts! That wouldn’t have happened a year ago, five years ago, 10 years ago, so keep pushing.”

As reported by Entertainment Weekly,Joe Biden and Lady Gaga’s plan is still in its early stages. A spokesperson for the retired politician confirmed to the news outlet that the two personalities have been discussing what they can do for victims of sexual assault.

Joe Biden and Lady Gaga’s team-up won’t be the first as both have previously worked on the It’s On Us campaign, which was launched during Obama’s term. Now, a not-for-profit organization, It’s On Us, educates the youth about sexual assault and how it really happens on college campuses. It also helps people know what to do in case they are in the situation or have witnessed someone who is.

The politician and the singer share a common interest to raise awareness on sexual assault. They had their first collaboration on the matter when Biden introduced Lady Gaga’s performance of the song, “Til It Happens To You,” at the 2016 Academy Awards. The song was co-written with Diane Warren and is inspired by the “Bad Romance” singer’s own sexual assault experience.

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]