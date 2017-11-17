‘The Bachelor’ 2018 Spoilers: Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s Final Four Revealed

Arie Luyendyk Jr. has been filming his season of The Bachelor, and spoilers about his final four are here. The Hollywood Gossip shared the details about who Arie’s final four are, which gives fans a chance to pick their favorite before Arie proposes. It has been five years since Arie was on the show the first time, and some people are still shocked that he was picked as the lead this time around.

Reality Steve has already figured out the final four, and today he went to his Twitter to share that the finale is being filmed today in Peru. That means it is down to the final two already. If you are looking for the final four, then you are in the right spot.

Tia Booth of Arkansas is one of the final four. One thing about her is the fact that she is Raven Gates best friend. Everyone knows Raven from The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise. Lauren Burnham from Virginia Beach is another finalist, and she is another blonde Lauren B. Not to be confused with Lauren Bushnell, but she does make it to the final four. She is only 25-years-old.

The other two girls are Becca Kufrin and Kendall Long. One crazy thing about Kendall is she has a twin sister named Kylie, but of course, they aren’t the Jenner girls. Kendall is a hairdresser in LA. She also has the same birthday of Kendall and Kylie Jenner, which is crazy. Becca recently lost her father, and her mom just battled breast cancer. You know that will make these two bond when she tells him the story about everything that she has been through over the years.

As of right now, you can assume, Arie will pick one of these girls, and one will probably be the next girl cast as The Bachelorette. The other girls could easily end up on a spin-off of the show, which makes everyone happy to hear. The fans will get to know them better this season and decide if they love or hate them.

Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor will start airing on ABC in January. Of course, Reality Steve will spoil who he picks long before the premiere even airs.

