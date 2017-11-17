NFL ‘Powerless’ Against Jerry Jones’ Objection To Roger Goodell’s Contract Extension, Analyst Says

The power struggle between the NFL and its most influential team owner, Jerry Jones, has been making headlines recently. Analysts believe that the drama could further damage the league’s popularity as its TV ratings continue to decline. Jones is reportedly opposing the decision of the NFL’s compensation committee to extend Commissioner Roger Goodell’s contract, and some of the other team owners are not happy about it.

Jones, the powerful Dallas Cowboys owner, had “threatened to sue the NFL” to hinder Goodell’s contract extension, according to CNN. Expectedly, it was not well-received by the committee as well as some of the other owners. ESPN reported that the committee sent Jones’ attorney a letter accusing him of “conduct detrimental to the league’s best interests.” The letter also asked his lawyer to drop Jones’ “misguided litigation threats and media campaign to undermine the committee’s mandate.”

Jones has yet to respond to the letter.

There were many assumptions about why Jones had chosen to take the negative stance concerning the extension. One is his rumored disbelief in Goodell’s leadership and his doubt about the commissioner’s handling of issues regarding players kneeling during the National Anthem.

Another notion is Jones’ disappointment over Goodell’s decision to suspend Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott for six games this season over suspected domestic violence. Jones has since denied those rumors.

Just recently, ESPN insider and NFL analyst Adam Schefter said in an interview with ESPN reporter Kate Fagan that Jones only thinks he is “doing his duty” as an owner to ensure that all 32 NFL team owners are aware of “all the terms in Roger Goodell’s proposed contract extension.” He also said that Jones believes there is “no rush” since there is still 18 months to go before Goodell’s contract expires.

Schefter noted that Jones was part of the group that formed the compensation committee in May. He was kicked out of that group a few weeks ago, which brings an “interesting dynamic” to the situation, according to the analyst. He then acknowledged that the league could be powerless against Jones, saying that “in terms of what the league could do to him (Jones), I’m not sure there’s very much.”

Schefter also said that Jones had not done anything to justify the committee’s accusation of “conduct detrimental” on the Cowboys’ owner. However, he admitted that he believes the compensation committee is “going to push through” Goodell’s extension and that it will “ultimately” happen.

“If that is the case, then the question becomes ‘what is that man, Jerry Jones, then decides to do?” Schefter ended.

