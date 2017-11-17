‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Bill And Sally Partner To Split Liam And Steffy

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers promise that Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) fooled around and fell in love and now he must have Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) for his own. Just as Bill didn’t care that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) had the LA space he wanted to build Skye, Bill also doesn’t care that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) is married to Steffy. Bill wants her and when he wants something, watch out. To make things more interesting, Sally overhears Bill and Steffy talking and discovers their cheating. There might be a new wicked alliance between Bill and Sally to break up Liam and Steffy.

Thanksgiving gets awkward fast

The latest B&B spoilers from She Knows Soaps say that Steffy is worried when Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer) tells her that she and Eric Forrester (John McCook) know her secret. Steffy is wracked with guilt over cheating with Bill at the Forrester guest house and panics. However, all Quinn knows is that Steffy was in the guest house and the cheater is relieved that her step-grandma doesn’t know she shagged her father-in-law. And then Quinn seats Steffy next to Bill at the Forrester family Thanksgiving, and that’s the last place Steffy wants to be. Worse yet, Bill is pleased because he thinks Steffy and Liam are over and done.

Things just got a lot more complicated. #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/aYTmCMN5VU — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) November 16, 2017

To complicate the family event, Eric reached out a kind hand to the Spectras and invites them to share the table. Steffy hates to see Sally, whom Steffy will blame for her own skanky cheating with Bill. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from Soap Central promise that Steffy pulls Bill aside and begs him to keep quiet about their tryst. He’s upset because he was planning a romantic getaway for them, assuming Steffy would want to keep riding “The Stallion.” Unfortunately, Sally overhears them talking and realizes she’s got the evidence in hand she needs to crush Steffy’s marriage. But what will Sally do?

Scheming makes strange bedfellows

Once Steffy realizes that Sally overheard them, she begs her nemesis for her silence. Sally tentatively agrees that she doesn’t want Liam’s heart to be broken, but there are other forces at play. B&B spoilers tell us that Bill and Sally have always been at odds, but this time, they have an agenda that will unite them. Bill has an excuse to see Sally. He needs to get her and Spectra Fashions into a new space since he burned down then blew up her old one. Although the Spectras didn’t want to hear from him while Sally was charred at the hospital, reality sets in and they need a new place to design.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that when Bill talks to Sally about business, he figures out she’s fallen for Liam. Once he knows that Sally loves his son, it makes sense to Bill for him and Sally to scheme together so that both of them can get what they want. This week’s soap magazines predict that Bill has a twinge of guilt when Liam makes nice with him on Turkey Day, but Bill will justify his actions. If Liam winds up with Sally, that means he won’t be alone, so Bill feels like he’s doing no harm if he and Sally break up the young Spencers. Bill sees it as a win-win. He gets Steffy, Sally gets Liam, and no one goes home alone.

Will Sally turn to the dark side?

We know from Bold history that Sally doesn’t always make the best choices. Usually, her grandma Shirley Spectra (Patrika Darbo) is whispering in her ear, encouraging her to do bad things like steal Forrester’s dress designs. This time around, Shirley may do the same. Shirley already encouraged Sally to take Steffy’s man, and that means both Bill and Shirley could pressure Sally to follow her heart. With two powerful forces pushing her towards bad behavior, will Sally cave and reveal Steffy and Bill’s cheating to Liam? After all, Bill just wants Sally to tell Liam the truth and let the chips fall where they may.

Can Steffy & Liam's marriage recover from this? Find out now! #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/xZPZRYzh2I — BoldInsider (@boldinsider) November 13, 2017

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers promise Steffy and Bill’s cheating will be revealed. The question is who spills? B&B rumors are swirling that Steffy will be pregnant and triggers a “who’s the daddy” dilemma. A day of reckoning is coming for Steffy who accused Liam of cheating for kissing Sally then ran off and bedded her father-in-law. How long until this explodes? Thanksgiving is a short soap week, so look for more action later in sweeps. Catch up now on scoop about Ridge pursuing Quinn after Thorne steals Brooke and check back often for more The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers.

[Featured Image by Monty Brinson and Sonja Flemming/CBS]