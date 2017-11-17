‘Alaskan Bush People’ Season 8 Still Happening With Or Without Ami? Brown Family Is Reportedly Filming Again

Many fans are still wondering if Alaskan Bush People Season 8 is still happening after it was previously confirmed that Ami Brown’s lung cancer has progressed. Rumors are rife that Discovery Channel might cancel the show because of this. However, new reports are claiming that the popular clan has resumed filming for the show’s up and coming new installment.

In Touch reported that the Brown family is currently filming for the imminent Alaskan Bush People Season 8 in Colorado and New Orleans. In fact, the publication claimed that Bam Bam Brown was sighted at The Big Easy with a camera crew. Because of this, avid followers of the show cannot help but speculate that new episodes might be coming anytime soon.

Rumors suggest that Bam Bam and his girlfriend, Allison Kagan, flew off to New Orleans to visit the Mac-Gryder Gallery. Garlyn Gryder has revealed to Radar Online that he spent an hour with the son of Billy and Ami earlier this week. The gallery organizer added that fans would be seeing the 33-year-old reality star in Alaskan Bush People Season 8 after leaving the show last year.

“When they came into the gallery, they had a large camera crew following them, but they didn’t seem fazed by it. The two of them are very authentic and super cute. They were affectionate and really enjoyed their visit.”

In August, the news outlet previously claimed that Bam Bam is living on a new 100-foot-luxury vessel with his ladylove. An unnamed source told the publication that the boat was built in 1986 and is now called as Osprey. The same tipster said the Alaskan Bush People Season 8 star had planned to go to the Bahamas to restore the yacht.

“Josh and Allison first came to look at the boat in November. He told the owner that he was in the production business.”

There are also speculations saying that Bam Bam Brown and Allison could possibly tie the knot soon. While these reports could possibly be true, it is important to note that nothing is confirmed up to this writing. Therefore, avid followers of the Alaskan Bush People Season 8 star should take these rumors lightly until everything is proven true and correct.

'Alaskan Bush People' Rumors: Reality Series Now Filming Season 8, Ami Still a Part of the Show https://t.co/gtkXRnN1qI While it was specu… — To Live Like Jesus (@ToLiveLikeJesus) November 9, 2017

Meanwhile, TV Insider teases that Alaskan Bush People Season 8 would continue despite Ami Brown’s worsening health condition. The publication added that the wife of Billy is not well, but she is still alive and fighting for her life. The news outlet reported that many viewers got concerned about the Brown matriarch’s health state due to the lack of timely updates from her loved ones and the network itself.

VIGARISTAS DO ALASKA @Discovery Father and son of TV show Alaskan Bush People are jailed for 30 days https://t.co/85aWaC5SKe via @MailOnline — Capitão (@CapMorrimento) October 31, 2017

Discovery has yet to announce the renewal of the show. However, reports are suggesting that the family is brewing something for their avid supporters. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates about Alaskan Bush People Season 8!

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]