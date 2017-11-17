Is Selena Gomez Pregnant? Justin Bieber Baby And Wedding Rumors Swirl

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber may have just confirmed their romance days ago, but according to a new report, they are allegedly discussing the possibility of an elopement.

Following a series of caught-on-camera kisses at Justin Bieber’s hockey game in Los Angeles earlier this week, Selena Gomez and her fellow musician are facing rumors of a quicky wedding and pregnancy.

The couple discussed eloping, because Selena Gomez “could be pregnant already,” a source told Life & Style magazine on November 16.

“They both say they want a little girl. Names they’re playing with are Eva or Ava, Marie, Harlow, and Stella.”

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber are reportedly also considering the name Francia in honor of the “Wolves” singer’s best friend, Francia Rasia, who recently donated a kidney to Gomez. As fans will recall, Gomez took to Instagram in September to reveal that she had been forced to undergo a kidney transplant after suffering for years from Lupus.

As for the possibility of Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber welcoming a baby boy, the Life & Style insider said they have considered a number “J” names, including the name Jacob, which Gomez reportedly loves. As the source noted, Gomez has reportedly always wanted to have children with Bieber and knows a “J” name would be a perfect fit.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jun 6, 2017 at 11:12pm PDT

Selena Gomez reconciled her relationship with Justin Bieber at the end of last month after cutting ties following a dramatic encounter on Instagram in August of last year. At the time, Bieber had shared an image of himself and Sofia Richie and threatened to make his account private if his followers weren’t nice to her.

Following the post, Selena Gomez called out Justin Bieber and told him to be more appreciative of his fans who have been supportive of him since the start of his career. In turn, Bieber accused Gomez of using him and creating drama to get publicity for herself.

Since reconciling, Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber have been quite open with their relationship and are frequently seen together in Los Angeles. Most recently, after enjoying a stroll with one another by a pond, they were seen kissing in the area of an ice rink.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]