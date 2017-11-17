19-Year-Old American Woman Sells Her Virginity For $3 Million: ‘Giselle’ Wants To Pay For College, Travel

A 19-year-old American woman has sold her virginity to a Middle Eastern businessman for $3 million, allowing her to pay for college, travel the world, and buy a house, Sky News Australia is reporting.

The woman, who simply goes by the name “Giselle,” claims to be a model. Using the German website Cinderella Escorts, the teen took bids from around the world, eventually awarding the honor to the highest bidder, identified only as a businessman from Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates. His bid was 2.5 million euros ($2.87 million). The next-highest bid, from an unnamed “Hollywood actor,” was $2.4 million, followed by a bid of $1.8 million from a “Russian politician.”

Cinderella Escorts will take a 20 percent cut of the auction price; the remainder will be paid in cash to Giselle on the day of the “transaction.”

For now, Giselle, her patron, and the website are coordinating all of the logistics to complete the sale. It will take place at a hotel in Germany, where a security guard will stand by outside “in case of problems.” The terms of her sale allow her to cancel the transaction at any time, though Giselle says she’s confident there won’t be any issues. She says she’s been speaking to her patron and that she trusts him.

Giselle’s auction, like the similar auctions of other young women who have sold their virginity on the website, has not been well-received, particularly from other women, who accuse these girls of resorting to what is essentially prostitution.

Giselle disagrees, saying her decision to sell her virginity is hers and hers alone. What’s more, using her sexuality for her benefit is empowering.

“[I’m part of] a women’s movement that advocates freedom and self-determination of sexuality and finally breaks the taboo about a woman’s virginity. In retrospect, how many would probably give up their first time if they could have 2.5 million euros instead?”

Cinderella Escorts, in case you were wondering, operates in Germany, where prostitution is legal. Besides offering more traditional “services,” the website features several other young women, from around the world, selling their virginity, with some fetching bids in the millions of euros.

As for how the website verifies that the women are virgins, the website claims that they (the women) are examined by a doctor, who provides proof.

“Her virginity has been checked by a doctor and Cinderella Escorts has a medical certificate as proof of this!”

However, according to teen sexuality website Sex Etc., the notion that a doctor can examine a woman’s vagina (for the presence or absence of a hymen) and conclusively say that she’s a virgin is little more than a folk superstition.

