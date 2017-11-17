Controversial Scientist Claims World’s First Successful Head Transplant On Corpse, Targets Live Human Next

Medical science reportedly leaped forward after a controversial Italian doctor claimed that the world’s first human head transplant was a success. The surgery was reportedly performed on a corpse in China and is expected to be carried out on a living person next.

Professor Sergio Canavero, chief of the Turin Advanced Neuromodulation Group, revealed that the world’s first human head transplant was performed by a group led by Dr. Xiaoping Ren. Last year, Ren attempted a head transplant on a monkey’s body and succeeded. Canavero, who’s known for his Frankenstein-like pursuits, believes that people whose brains have been cryogenically frozen could be revived.

“The first human transplant on human cadavers has been done. A full head swap between brain-dead organ donors is the next stage,” Canavero said at a press conference in Vienna, as per reported by The Telegraph. “And that is the final step for the formal head transplant for a medical condition which is imminent.”

Canavero said that the successful human head transplant only shows that his techniques for reconnecting the spine, nerves and blood vessels to connect two different bodies work. So far, Canavero and his team have not released any evidence to prove the world’s first successful human head transplant. However, he vowed that all information would be available in the coming days.

Canavero said that the operation took place in China after his efforts to get backing for his project were dismissed by the medical communities in the United States and Europe. Unlike other world leaders, Canavero claimed that Chinese President Xi Jinping is seriously considering bringing his country back to greatness and make them the sole superpower in the world.

Since revealing his plan in 2015, the Italian doctor already received plenty of criticism from his colleagues and prominent personalities in the medical field. Arthur Caplan, a bioethicist, said that Canavero’s Frankenstein-like operation is “stupid” and added that he could be charged with homicide for chopping someone’s head off before they’re dead.

Dean Brunett of The Guardian believes Canavero is too generous in his definition of the word “successful.” Brunett slammed Canavero for boasting his successful head transplant on a monkey which never regained consciousness. His indicators of success proved that his techniques are too dangerous to be performed on a live human.

As of now, many people are still not convinced that Canavero and his team succeeded in performing the first human head transplant. The evidence that he will release in the coming days will show if the Frankenstein-like approach can really save lives or just another failed attempt.

