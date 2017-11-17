Carrie Underwood Cancels Another Appearance After Suffering ‘Hard’ Fall

Carrie Underwood has been forced to postpone another of her scheduled appearances after suffering what her rep called a “hard fall” on some steps outside her house near Nashville last week. Underwood suffered a number of injuries after falling, including a broken wrist.

Carrie was scheduled to perform two shows at the Grand Ole Opry on December 9, though the country music institution confirmed this week – more than three weeks before the two concerts were scheduled to take place – that she has now postponed her upcoming performances as a result of her injuries.

“@CarrieUnderwood’s December 9th appearance is being postponed,” the Opry said via their official Twitter account, confirming that the mom of one will no longer be performing at the venue next month as originally scheduled and will instead focus on her recovery.

The Grand Ole Opry – often referred to as the home of country music – then wished her well and confirmed that the star would instead be back to perform her shows when she’s feeling better.

“We wish her a speedy recovery and look forward to having her back soon!” they said of Carrie returning to the Nashville concert venue after she unfortunately suffered a number of cuts and abrasions in addition to her broken wrist after falling on November 10.

Carrie has been a member of the country music organization since 2008 after being invited to become a member by country legend Randy Travis. She makes multiple appearances at the Opryland Drive venue, which is near her home in Tennessee, every year.

Underwood announcing that she’s postponed her scheduled appearance so far in advance had fans worried that the star’s injuries were pretty serious and may be even worse than she initially let on, though the “Dirty Laundry” singer confirmed on Twitter this week that she’s thankfully doing better but had surgery to mend what sounds like a pretty bad break to her wrist.

After staying pretty quiet since she confirmed she’d fallen and would need some time to recover on November 11, Carrie gave fans an update on how she’s doing on November 15 and revealed that she’d had metal bolts put into her wrist.

“I just wanted let everyone know that I’m doing great. Had surgery on my wrist yesterday & all went well,” Underwood said, joking that she’ll “be setting off airport metal detectors from now on” because of her new metal.

“I’m so thankful for the doctors, nurses, family & friends who’ve been taking such great care of me,” Carrie then added, shortly after several stars, including her CMA Awards co-host for the past 10 years Brad Paisley as well as Randy Travis, sent get well messages after learning that she’d been hospitalized.

Underwood’s decision to cancel her impending Grand Ole Opry appearance came shortly after she had to pull out of performing at the Country Rising benefit concert on November 12 and also had her induction into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame, which was set for this week, revoked because she was unable to fly to Oklahoma City to receive the honor in person.

Her rep confirmed to Tennessean on November 11 that Carrie had suffered a “hard fall” one day prior and said that she’d received treatment in hospital for multiple “non life-threating injuries” as a result.

