‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Abbott Family Braces For A Crisis, Dina Tells Jack & Ashley Shocking Secret

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for the week of November 20 reveal that the Abbott family will be in crisis after learning about Dina Mergeron’s (Marla Adams) devastating Alheizmer’s diagnosis. Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) urges Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) to accept the truth about their mother’s health. As Jack struggles with the reality of Dina’s mental status, Ashley pressures him to make plans for their mother’s future.

According to Soap Central, Jack doesn’t want to face Dina’s medical crisis because he doesn’t want to believe that Dina is really ill. It’s just too painful for Jack to face, and he would rather think that Dina is still suffering from the side effects of the stroke.

Jack and Ashley have a long chat, and he accepts that Dina has Alzheimer’s disease. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Ashley suggests they commit Dina to a facility that can provide for Dina’s needs. Jack cannot believe that Ashley would suggest such a thing. He still believes that they can handle her needs, and he doesn’t want to turn his back on her. Jack is convinced that he can juggle work, Dina, the family, and any other commitments he may have.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Ashley suggests that Jack won’t be able to handle everything. She thinks they need to tell Dina that she has Alzheimer’s disease.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Jack sees the situation from an emotional standpoint. He doesn’t want to admit that they would need extra help to handle Dina. Ashley views the crisis clearly, and she believes she knows how to help Dina. They will get into a heated argument about it. Eventually, they agree on how to handle Dina’s care.

Jack decides that the best course of action is tiptoe into telling Dina the truth about her diagnosis. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Jack goes up to Dina’s room to chat with her. He realizes that Ashley’s plan was right, and they can’t take care of their mother alone.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Jack tells Ashley that she was right. Ashley thinks that Dina should know what she is facing. They decide to wait for Dina to have a moment of clarity, and they will have a chat with her about what’s wrong with her.

The Abbott children prepare to tell Dina that she has Alheizmer’s disease. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that when they tell her what’s ailing her, she reveals a shocker. Dina knows about her diagnosis, and she hired Graham (Max Shippee) to take care of her, so she didn’t have to live in a facility.

