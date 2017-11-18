Angelina Jolie Weight Loss And Insomnia Linked To Her And Brad Pitt’s ‘Bratty, Wild’ Kids Including Shiloh?

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have six energetic kids: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Vivienne, Knox, and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt. In recent months, rumors have swirled about the flock, including allegations that Jolie was having trouble managing her active flock. The children live with Angelina currently as her divorce from Brad Pitt continues to provide fodder for the tabloids.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt And Siblings Bad Behavior Takes Toll On Angelina Jolie’s Health?

One new report has claimed that Jolie has been struggling with health concerns, suffering from extreme weight loss and even insomnia as a result of her allegedly “bratty brood” of “wild kids.” It’s an allegation that Gossip Cop investigated to determine whether Angelina’s and Brad’s kids are actually endangering her health. The original report blamed the children’s behavior on Jolie’s and Pitt’s split.

“[Angelina Jolie’s] children have been acting up since their parents split last year. They’ve been driving her crazy.”

As a result, the source quoted by that media outlet linked the children’s allegedly bad behavior to Angelina’s health problems. The insider described the kids as having become world travelers who enjoyed packing their suitcases and going to exotic locations. Now, however, as a result of their experiences, the source alleged that the kids are bored, acting up, and feeling stuck in Los Angeles.

The insider claimed that Jolie is insisting on trying to care for them on her own despite their bad behavior, even pushing away those who attempt to help including her father and relatives.

Angelina Jolie Weight Loss And Insomnia Caused By Kids?

The insider even discussed Angelina’s allegedly inadequate diet and sleep problems as an example of how her kids were allegedly hurting her health. The source claimed that Jolie was not eating enough and even suffering from insomnia.

“[Angelina Jolie is] barely sleeping with all the worry and dysfunction that’s going on.”

But when Gossip Cop checked out these allegations with a different source, that insider said that it is “all inaccurate” in terms of the kids’ wild behavior hurting Angelina’s health. While that part of the report is not true, the publication also pointed out that bringing up six children during a divorce is stressful for any person. Add in the additional stress that Jolie is experiencing as she makes the rounds to promote her latest film and philanthropic endeavors, and it’s understandable that she may appear at times to be suffering from a lack of sleep.

But when it comes to the kids as the cause of Angelina’s weight loss and health concerns, the media outlet denied that the children are to blame.

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt’s Kids: Greatest Support System Or Misbehaved Flock Affecting Her Diet?

Jolie has discussed her relationship with her children, stating that they provide a strong support system in the wake of her split from Brad Pitt. In contrast to the allegations that they are misbehaving and causing problems for Angelina that affect her health, the mom of six said that they “help me so much.” Jolie described them as a “unit” and the “best friends” that she has ever had, adding that in her life, no one has “ever stood by me more” than her kids. Gossip Cop emphasized that the kids are not to blame for Jolie’s health problems.

“The assertion that the kids are unruly and negatively impacting their mom’s well-being simply isn’t true.”

This is not the first time, however, that reports have been published about Angelina’s weight loss and the children’s allegedly “wild” behavior. As the Inquisitr reported, one report recently claimed that Jolie is too busy to eat, living on a diet of a few hundred calories per day of hot water with lemon, grapefruit, and strawberries. That source also claimed that Angelina was smoking to reduce her appetite, expressing concern for her nutritional intake.

When it comes to the claims that Jolie rarely eats and limits her calories, a recent sighting of the mom of six contradicted all those rumors. Angelina proved that she’s not immune to the lure of an unhealthy treat by stepping into an ice cream shop for a cone, pointed out Metro.

Angelina Jolie eats ice cream during peak sweater weather, because why not?

For those who find it reassuring to know that a famous actress enjoys the guilty pleasure of a sweet treat, Jolie provided that reassurance by going to a Baskin-Robbins in Los Angeles for a cone topped by a scoop of her favorite flavor. Angelina kept her stylish outfit clean by using a spoon to enjoy her ice cream. Jolie wore a black cocktail dress, shawl, and boots as she scooped up her ice cream, even seen licking a bit of her treat from her thumb.

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie’s Children’s Antics Sparked Rumors Before Split

As for the allegations about the kids, such claims have circulated for months. Moreover, although the recent tabloid reports have linked Angelina’s and Brad’s kids’ allegedly wild behavior to their parents’ divorce, some rumors have claimed that the children’s antics began before Brangelina’s split made headlines.

Last year, the Sun published a report claiming that the children went wild in Angelina’s and Brad’s home.

“Years before Angelina filed for divorce, anarchy was reportedly reigning in the Pitt-Jolie home.”

Supporting the recent report that the children are accustomed to visiting exotic locations and living out of a suitcase, the report described the six kids as being raised as world travelers who “follow their parents wherever they go, be that to their latest movie set, a war zone or refugee camp.” The report claimed that even before the divorce, Brad and Angelina had “no control over their kids.”

A nanny was quoted as claiming that the children were battling and challenging to manage. But although the nanny described an uncontrollable group of kids, as the Inquisitr reported, such reports based on statements from so-called nannies who worked for Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been called into question. One report, for example, even described Angelina as surviving on cereal, with the nanny supposedly providing that level of detail.

But nannies who work for celebrity families typically view discretion as part of the requirements, even signing non-disclosure agreements to ensure that they will not gossip about the famous parents and kids. Consequently, it’s doubtful that a former nanny for Brad and Angelina would put future employment at risk just to provide fodder for tabloids.

