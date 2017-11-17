‘Destiny 2’ Warlocks And Titans Get Melee-Focused Exotics From Xur This Week, Hard Light Appears

Destiny 2 Warlocks and Titans who enjoy punching will want to check out Xur’s inventory for the weekend starting Friday, November 17. The peddler of Exotic items is back with a new collection of goods that also includes an Auto Rifle and Chest Armor for Hunters in the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC shooter.

Xur has returned to “The Rig” on Titan to plant his shop in the usual small cubby hole. As always, Destiny 2 places a marker on the Titan map that shows his location. Simply select the marker and then fast travel to the area and follow the waypoint. Be aware that Fallen enemies are active near Xur so there is a small chance you may get shot while browsing through his inventory.

The Hard Light is the weapon of the week while Hunters will the option to pick up the Lucky Raspberry. Meanwhile, the selection for Titans and Warlocks includes the Gauntlets of Synthoceps and Karnstein Armlets, respectively. These will be on sale until the weekly reset rolls around on Tuesday, November 21 at 4 a.m. ET / 1 a.m. PT.

As a reminder, the Power Level of all Xur’s Exotics scales according to the Guardian’s current Power Level up to 270.

Hard Light

This Exotic weapon is a great pickup given how Auto Rifles are currently favored in Destiny 2. The “Volatile Light” perk removes damage falloff from rounds fired by Hard Light plus bullets will ricochet off floors and walls. It also comes with the ability to switch the weapon’s element type between Arc, Solar, and Void energy.

The current dominance of Auto Rifles in Destiny 2 combined with the versatility of changing Element damage makes the Hard Light better than it was in Destiny 1. The only downside is how the screen will shake when firing.

Synthoceps

These Exotic Gauntlets are for Titans who complain about the sub-classes T-Rex like arm reach. The Synthoceps come with the “Biotic Enhancements” perk to increase melee lunge range and improve melee damage when surrounded. These have limited uses in PVE as players typically don’t want to go around punching more difficult enemies. However, they can be incredibly deadly in PVP thanks to the increased melee range.

Lucky Raspberry

The only issue with this Exotic Chest Armor is that it is overshadowed by Raiden Flux. The Lucky Raspberry is still an excellent piece, however, thanks to the “Probability Matrix” perk. This increases how much the Arc Bolt Grenade chains from enemy to enemy and adds a chance to recharge each time the grenade deals damage. This is great for dealing with large amounts of enemies in PVE and is also useful in PVP for the opportunity to get another grenade back faster.

Karnstein Armlets

These are another melee-focused set of Exotic Gauntlets from Xur this week. The Karnstein Armlets pair up exceedingly well with Stormcaller Warlock but can be used with other sub-classes. The “Vampire’s Caress” perk grants health recovery plus Melee, Grenade, and Class Ability energy with every melee strike. The fact these bonuses come on each hit and not just on kills means Destiny 2 players can smack enemies as much as they want for the benefits. Additionally, the Stormtrance super ability counts as a melee hit which will make a Warlock more durable when using their super.

[Featured Image by Bungie]