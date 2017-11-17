After allegations surfaced on Thursday that Minnesota Democratic Senator Al Franken, a former comedian and Saturday Night Live cast member and writer, had sexually assaulted radio host and former Playboy model Leeann Tweeden, Donald Trump took to his Twitter account to attack Franken over the allegations.

But Trump’s pair of tweets only sent Twitter users, including bestselling writer Stephen King and other well-known figures, into a frenzy — posting tweets attacking Trump for his own history of sexual assault accusations. In fact, at least 14 women have publicly accused Trump of sexual assault or sexual harassment — a fact that went unmentioned by Trump in his Tweets.

And Twitter users noted that while Franken issued a detailed apology for the Tweeden incident which took place in 2006, Trump has not only never apologized to the women accusing him of sexual misconduct, he has denied their accusations and publicly attacked them as “liars.” Trump, during the 2016 presidential campaign, even threatened to file lawsuits against “all” of the women accusing him — but he never did.

Twitter users also accused Trump of hypocrisy, contrasting his immediate reaction to the Franken allegation with his public silence on the now week-old accusations against Republican Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, who has been accused of multiple instances of sexual assault and harassment, including an alleged attack on a 14-year-old girl.

Trump also took abuse on Twitter over not only his use of a nickname for Al Franken but his inability to spell that nickname correctly. Trump apparently meant to refer to Franken as “Al Frankenstein,” but instead spelled the derisive nickname “Frankenstien.”

The Al Frankenstien picture is really bad, speaks a thousand words. Where do his hands go in pictures 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6 while she sleeps?….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 17, 2017

.And to think that just last week he was lecturing anyone who would listen about sexual harassment and respect for women. Lesley Stahl tape? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 17, 2017

let’s take a moment to marvel that Trump typed “Franken”, saw it autocorrected to “Frankenstein”, started deleting to fix it, then said no wait that’s genius and typed it back in but… spelled it wrong https://t.co/KuL3tBiONC — Kilgore Trout (@KT_So_It_Goes) November 17, 2017

Trump’s mention of a supposed “Lesley Stahl tape” refers to a proposed Saturday Night Live skit, described by Franken in a 2000 interview, in which Franken would pretend to drug and rape the CBS News anchor. The skit never aired. Twitter users such as author Reza Aslan attacked Trump over his seeming double standard on the issue.

You should probably just shut the hell up about this topic – you know, being an accused rapist and confessed sexual predator and all. https://t.co/P03aOlUxRM — Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) November 17, 2017

Trump on Franken: Pot discusses sins of the kettle. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 17, 2017

Imagine how damaging it would be for “Al Frankenstein” if there was a video of him saying he routinely commits sexual assault pic.twitter.com/YiAlRquT1G — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) November 17, 2017

Twitter users, as seen in the above tweet, made repeated references to the “Access Hollywood tape,” a recording which surfaced on October of 2016, and on which Trump is heard boasting about committing sexual assault and harassment.

“I’m automatically attracted to beautiful, I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab them by the p****. You can do anything,” Trump is heard to say on the tape.

President Trump, who was caught on tape bragging about assaulting women, still hasn’t commented on the allegations against Roy Moore harassing underaged girls, but tweets this about Senator Al Franken pic.twitter.com/FNdOPXi4x7 — Amanda Golden (@amandawgolden) November 17, 2017

Trump has more than a dozen, on-the-record, allegations of sexual assault against him, and was caught on tape bragging about committing sexual assault. This is a dangerous game for him to play. https://t.co/seUnYcBuhU — Ezra Klein (@ezraklein) November 17, 2017

Also, you’re one to talk. Here’s you in 2005: “You know, they’re standing there with no clothes. ‘Is everybody okay?'” You were talking about CHILDREN — Pé Resists (@4everNeverTrump) November 17, 2017

This is a great topic for you, keep bringing this up. pic.twitter.com/abp2gFUsNg — The 420 Honey™ (@the420Honey) November 17, 2017

Users also made reference to a lawsuit in which Trump was accused of forcibly raping a 13-year-old girl at a party held by his billionaire friend, convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. In fact, Trump has been publicly accused of rape or attempted rape by three women, including his first wife, Ivana Trump.

In 1994, Trump took a 13-year-old girl to a party with Jeffrey Epstein, a billionaire who is a notorious registered sex offender, and raped her that night in what was a “savage sexual attack,” according to a lawsuit filed in June 2016 #TrumpSexPredator — Scott Dworkin (@funder) November 17, 2017

Donald Trump has been accused of raping a 13-year-old, raping his ex-wife and attempting to rape a female business associate, among at least 17 other accusations of sexual assault. https://t.co/Vr4RH02lu9 — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) November 17, 2017

Today we are calling our senators at 202-224-3121. It’s time for senate hearings to investigate accusations and admissions by Donald Trump of sexual harassment and assault. https://t.co/VnNJA3M2Oo@SenateDems @SenateGOP — Jennifer Taub (@jentaub) November 17, 2017

“On the fourth and final sexual encounter with Defendant Trump, Defendant Trump tied Plaintiff to a bed, exposed himself to Plaintiff, and then proceeded to forcibly rape Plaintiff.” — Alleged by the 13 Year Old Plaintiff. #SexualPredatorTrump — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) November 17, 2017

Trump is the least self-aware sexual predator in the world. pic.twitter.com/9JPGNfmuKU — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) November 17, 2017

Trump has now decided to attack “Al Frankenstein” For barely touching a girls breast in a joke of a picture. Meanwhile he has yet to say a word about Roy Moore literally raping 14 year old &16 year old children All this while Trump himself is accused of 50X more then Franken — Brian Krassenstein???? (@krassenstein) November 17, 2017

In his apology, Franken called for a Senate ethics investigation into his own conduct, but Twitter users said that Trump should be investigated as well.

[Featured Image by Alex Wong/Getty Images]