BuzzWorthy

Donald Trump Al Franken Tweets: Twitter Rips Accused Sex Assaulter POTUS For ‘Frankenstien’ Sex Assault Tweets

After allegations surfaced on Thursday that Minnesota Democratic Senator Al Franken, a former comedian and Saturday Night Live cast member and writer, had sexually assaulted radio host and former Playboy model Leeann Tweeden, Donald Trump took to his Twitter account to attack Franken over the allegations.

But Trump’s pair of tweets only sent Twitter users, including bestselling writer Stephen King and other well-known figures, into a frenzy — posting tweets attacking Trump for his own history of sexual assault accusations. In fact, at least 14 women have publicly accused Trump of sexual assault or sexual harassment — a fact that went unmentioned by Trump in his Tweets.

And Twitter users noted that while Franken issued a detailed apology for the Tweeden incident which took place in 2006, Trump has not only never apologized to the women accusing him of sexual misconduct, he has denied their accusations and publicly attacked them as “liars.” Trump, during the 2016 presidential campaign, even threatened to file lawsuits against “all” of the women accusing him — but he never did.

Twitter users also accused Trump of hypocrisy, contrasting his immediate reaction to the Franken allegation with his public silence on the now week-old accusations against Republican Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, who has been accused of multiple instances of sexual assault and harassment, including an alleged attack on a 14-year-old girl.

Minnesota Democratic Senator Al Franken. [Image by Joe Raedle/Getty Images]

Trump also took abuse on Twitter over not only his use of a nickname for Al Franken but his inability to spell that nickname correctly. Trump apparently meant to refer to Franken as “Al Frankenstein,” but instead spelled the derisive nickname “Frankenstien.”

Trump’s mention of a supposed “Lesley Stahl tape” refers to a proposed Saturday Night Live skit, described by Franken in a 2000 interview, in which Franken would pretend to drug and rape the CBS News anchor. The skit never aired. Twitter users such as author Reza Aslan attacked Trump over his seeming double standard on the issue.

Twitter users, as seen in the above tweet, made repeated references to the “Access Hollywood tape,” a recording which surfaced on October of 2016, and on which Trump is heard boasting about committing sexual assault and harassment.

“I’m automatically attracted to beautiful, I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab them by the p****. You can do anything,” Trump is heard to say on the tape.

Users also made reference to a lawsuit in which Trump was accused of forcibly raping a 13-year-old girl at a party held by his billionaire friend, convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. In fact, Trump has been publicly accused of rape or attempted rape by three women, including his first wife, Ivana Trump.

In his apology, Franken called for a Senate ethics investigation into his own conduct, but Twitter users said that Trump should be investigated as well.

[Featured Image by Alex Wong/Getty Images]