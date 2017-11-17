Ryan Edwards’ Wedding Is Tomorrow And He’s Doing ‘Amazing,’ Says Wife Mackenzie Standifer

Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer may have been faced with a cheating scandal just months after their May wedding but that isn’t stopping them from moving forward with their “original, intended” wedding ceremony.

According to a new report, the Teen Mom OG couple, who wed in a quicky ceremony earlier this year that was attended only by Edwards’ parents, will tie the knot this weekend for a second time.

“It’s been in the works since the day we got engaged. It was never just decided upon—we knew from day one this was going to be it,” Mackenzie Standifer revealed to E! News on November 15.

As Teen Mom OG fans will recall, Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer were seen driving to their first wedding together and during the drive, Edwards nearly nodded out as his now-wife questioned him about his use of Xanax. A short time later, the longtime reality star and father of nine-year-old Bentley checked himself into a treatment center to address his struggles with substance abuse.

Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer’s wedding will be reportedly filmed for an upcoming episode of Teen Mom OG Season 7.

Mackenzie Standifer went on to reveal that her ceremony will have a rustic-chic theme with some formal elements and others that are laid-back. As for their reception, the event will take place in a renovated warehouse-type space.

Ryan Edwards went through hard times earlier this year but according to his wife, he’s doing “amazing” months after rehab and she couldn’t be more impressed and proud of her husband for continuing to stay healthy.

Ryan Edwards and his wife began dating in early 2015 and got engaged later that year.

Ryan Edwards’ ex-girlfriend, Maci Bookout, is also married and recently celebrated her one-year anniversary with husband Taylor McKinney, the father of her two youngest children, two-year-old Jayde and one-year-old Maverick. Bookout shares her oldest son, Bentley, with Edwards.

To see more of Ryan Edwards, Mackenzie Standifer, and their co-stars, including Maci Bookout, Taylor McKinney, Catelynn Lowell, Tyler Baltierra, Amber Portwood, Gary Shirley, and Farrah Abraham, tune into the Teen Mom OG Season 7 premiere on November 27 at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Mackenzie Standifer/Instagram]