‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Billy Surprises Phyllis With A Romantic Trip, Will ‘Philly’ Reunite?

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for the week of November 20 tease that Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) and Phyllis Summers (Gina Tognoni) will get back together. The couple had trust issues after Billy used Phyllis’ Jabot computer to get information for Victoria Newman’s (Amelia Heinle) company, Brash & Sassy. Phyllis worried that Billy would always go above and beyond for Victoria. Phyllis needed Billy to put her first, above Victoria.

According to Soap Central, Phyllis will decide to take Hilary Hamilton’s (Mishael Morgan) advice, and she considers giving Billy another chance. Hilary told her if she had any love for Billy left, she should make things right. She explained that it is her biggest regret about her marriage – she didn’t fight hard enough for Devon (Bryton James).

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Billy rented the apartment next to Phyllis’ in an attempt to get under her skin. Billy knew that she loved him; she was just angry with him. Deep down, Billy knew that Phyllis would forgive him, and he felt confident that the love they have will last.

Phyllis and Hilary celebrate Thanksgiving together. They are determined to enjoy themselves and not think about the men in their lives. Phyllis enjoys being with Hilary, and she values their friendship.

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Bily shows up at Phyllis’ apartment. Phyllis isn’t happy to see him. She claims that she wants nothing to do with him, but Billy doesn’t believe her. He thinks that she is just taking a hard stance against him because she is afraid of getting hurt.

Billy believes he knows how to fix things between them. Young and the Restless spoilers state that he suggests they take a trip to work out their issues. Billy plan is to take the Jabot jet and go to New Orleans for a trip they both will never forget.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Phyllis’ first reaction is to tell Billy to go away, but she really wants to go and try to make things work between them. She loves Billy and deep down, she knows he loves her too.

