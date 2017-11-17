Lil Peep Cause Of Death: Tucson Police Reveal Details On What Could Have Killed Rapper

The unexpected passing of Lil Peep left a lot of questions unanswered. And while his cause of death has yet to be made official, authorities have revealed details about what might have led to the young rapper’s death at the age of 21.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Lil Peep, real name Gustav Ahr, was open about his drug use; referring to it in his songs and posting social media photos of himself taking Xanax and other prescription drugs. As such, rumors suggested that the rapper had fatally overdosed, with early reports alleging that he had taken “fake” Xanax laced with fentanyl, according to HNHH. Peep was found dead in his tour bus on Wednesday evening, right before he was scheduled to play a show in Tucson, Arizona.

In a statement released to People, Sgt. Pete Dugan of the Tucson Police Department said that Lil Peep’s cause of death might have been a Xanax overdose, though there was no mention of any other specific drugs possibly being in his system.

“Based on information [police] were told and evidence that was found in the tour bus, they had evidence of a possible drug overdose, most likely from Xanax. Based on evidence, there was drug paraphernalia found inside the bus and some narcotics.”

In further quotes from his statement to People, Dugan said that the Tucson Police Department sent its aggravated assault unit to the scene for further investigation.

“If it was an 80-year-old person, we probably wouldn’t have called our aggravated assault [detectives] but a 21-year-old should not just drop dead for no reason,” said Dugan.

Due to the nature of his final Instagram posts, including one where he admitted to feeling empty, and another where he used the caption “When I die you’ll love me,” there has been some speculation that Lil Peep committed suicide. These rumors remain unfounded, even with his well-documented struggles with depression and the suicide references in his lyrics, but when he spoke to Beats1’s Zane Lowe on Monday, just two days before his passing, Peep admitted that things had “gotten worse” for him in recent days.

“Yeah. Things just get worse,” said Peep, as quoted by Mirror Online. “Things already get worse and worse and worse every day.”

Despite his grim statements during his Beats1 interview, Lil Peep also told Lowe that his fans are one big reason why he keeps performing, with many of them telling him that his music has helped keep them alive and take their minds off the thought of committing suicide.

Lil Peep’s official cause of death will be made available following toxicology reports, which may take about six to eight weeks to complete, according to Billboard.

