Kailyn Lowry Confirms Lesbian Relationship, Who Is Her New Girlfriend?

Kailyn Lowry has embarked on a new relationship with another woman.

Following a messy split from Chris Lopez, her third baby daddy, months ago, the Teen Mom 2 star confirmed her new relationship with a mystery woman while making an appearance on an episode of Lindsie Chrisley’s Coffee Convos podcast series.

On November 16, Radar Online shared details of the new romance, revealing that Kailyn Lowry and her new girlfriend have only indulged in casual dates thus far. The outlet also noted that while the mother of three hasn’t confirmed the name of her new girlfriend, she is currently being tied by Teen Mom 2 fans to her friend Dominique Potter, who was recently seen wearing a necklace with Kailyn Lowry’s name on it. Potter has also reportedly referred to the reality star and her girlfriend on her Snapchat account.

Kailyn Lowry went on to tell Lindsie Chrisley that her relationship with the mystery woman evolved naturally, despite the fact that she wasn’t looking to involve herself in a new romance.

“We were friends for a year, until it just kind of like turned into it [a relationship],” Kailyn Lowry said. “It’s not like she was trying to wine and dine me to ask me to be her girlfriend.”

Although things between Kailyn Lowry and her new leading lady appear to be going well at the moment, they have faced challenges in their relationship due to Lowry’s role as a mom to three children.

“We go out to eat, but it’s kind of hard cause I have kids, I have a baby,” Kailyn Lowry admitted. “I have never gotten a baby sitter and gone on a date.”

A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Nov 2, 2017 at 11:17am PDT

Kailyn Lowry is not only juggling three children, she’s also juggling three baby daddies, including Jo Rivera, the father of her seven-year-old son Isaac, Javi Marroquin, the father of her three-year-old son Lincoln, and Chris Lopez, the father of her three-month-old son Lux Russell.

Kailyn Lowry last enjoyed a romance with Chris Lopez but after he reportedly began cheating on her after she discovered she was pregnant, they called it quits.

To see more of Kailyn Lowry and her co-stars, including Jenelle Evans, Chelsea Houska, Briana DeJesus, and Leah Messer, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

Lowry can also been seen alongside Marroquin on WEtv’s Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars on Fridays at 9 p.m.

[Featured Image by MTV]