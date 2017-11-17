‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Nick & Nikki Crash Newman Thanksgiving, Chelsea Gets A Surprise

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers state that Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) has had enough of Victor (Eric Braeden) throwing his weight around and demanding loyalty without reciprocating while coming down heavily on anyone who refuses to toe the line. Nikki believes that Victor’s pettiness and obsession with getting revenge against anyone he imagines has slighted him explains why he fell out with her Nick (Joshua Morrow). It also explains his refusal to make up with Nick despite multiple efforts by Nikki to make peace for the sake of the entire Newman family.

Lately, Nikki has been worrying about Nick and the impact of the ongoing feud with Victor on his life. Nick has been going through great hardship lately after losing his business and the bulk of the money in his bank account. But he is still defiant and determined to go it alone. However, Nikki senses that Nick hates being separated from the rest of the Newman family, and despite his quarrel with Victor, he would love to get together with them for Thanksgiving.

Nikki meets Nick and asks him to come along to the Newman Thanksgiving party at the ranch. Victor will have to accept their presence, she tells Nick. So, although Nick and Nikki were not invited to the Newman Thanksgiving gathering at the ranch, the two decide to crash the event, regardless of what Victor thinks about it.

Young and the Restless spoilers from SheKnows Soaps state that Nikki and Nick show up unexpectedly for the Thanksgiving dinner party at the Newman ranch. Victor is surprised to see them but decides to put their differences aside and allow the family to celebrate Thanksgiving together. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Nick also surprises Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) at the Thanksgiving dinner party.

Nick and Chelsea will have a big fight on the Friday, November 17, episode of the daytime drama. Nick picks a quarrel with Chelsea after he stumbles upon information that Chelsea and Jordan (Darnell Kirkwood) had worked together in the past to steal money from elderly women. Nick is concerned that Chelsea could be planning to rip him off. He confronts her, and the two have a sharp exchange of words. Chelsea feels it is unfair of Nick to judge people by their past actions.

Nick decides to make up with Chelsea at the Thanksgiving party. The couple kisses.

However, Young and the Restless spoilers hint that the reconciliation between Nick and Chelsea might prove short-lived. Nick and Chelsea’s relationship will face more challenges.

Young and Restless buzz, however, suggests that Nikki and Victor could soon reconcile due to the mood of the holiday season.

