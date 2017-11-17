‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Bill Plans A Romantic Getaway With Steffy, Works Hard To Woo Her From Liam

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers for Friday, November 17, reveal that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) have decided to put the Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) kiss behind them and move on. Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) doesn’t know that Steffy crawled back to her husband and he decides to surprise Steffy with a trip on his yacht. It looks like an exciting episode on Bold and the Beautiful.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Steffy and Bill had sex on Thursday’s episode. Immediately afterward, Steffy regretted it, and she ran away from him. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers stated that Bill tried to talk to Steffy about what had happened, but she wasn’t willing to listen. She just wanted to go home to her husband and put what they did out of her mind.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Bill isn’t willing to let her go. He believes they would be happy together and he begins to plan a romantic getaway. Bill has no idea that Steffy and Liam reconciled. He has no clue that Steffy apologized to Liam for leaving the house abruptly. Bill believes they are on the same page and they are destined to be together.

In Bill’s office, he plans a vacation with Justin (Aaron Spears). He tells him to make sure there is enough liquor in the refrigerator for a long trip. It will be a crushing blow when he learns that Steffy wants to stay in her marriage.

Steffy's actions lead her to become more forgiving of Liam's minor indiscretion. WATCH FULL EP: https://t.co/yDlFqL9DOF #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/xl6lQM7rkP — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) November 16, 2017

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of November 20 state that Sally will overhear Bill and Steffy talking about what happened between them. She will consider telling Liam the truth but decides against it. She knows it would devastate Liam and that’s the last thing she wants.

Liam has no idea that Steffy and Bill had sex. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that he doesn’t think his wife and father would ever cross that line. Steffy just hopes that the secret stays dead and no one else finds out. B&B viewers know that on soap operas, no secret ever remains buried forever. At some point, it will come out.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]