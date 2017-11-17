Peggy Sulahian Reportedly Threatening To Quit ‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’

Is Peggy Sulahian on the verge of quitting her full-time role on The Real Housewives of Orange County?

According to a new report, the controversial castmate, who has been accused of, and denied, being homophobic, is threatening to leave the Bravo TV reality show as her co-stars, including Meghan King Edmonds and Shannon Beador, reportedly band together to have her fired.

On November 17, a Radar Online report claimed that after filming the explosive Season 12 reunion special for The Real Housewives of Orange County, the 44-year-old mother of three told producers she was “done” with the series and “definitely not interested” in returning for Season 13.

“Peggy is convinced there is a smear campaign against her that was started by her castmates,” a production source said.

Peggy Sulahian joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County during its 12th season and a short time after, as Radar Online reported, her co-stars became fed up with her stubborn behavior and habits of picking fights. During one occasion in Iceland, Sulahian came under fire for taking aim at new mom Meghan King Edmonds and ultimately left the trip early without giving a heads up to any of the other cast members.

“The other women cannot stand Peggy. She has started so many fights with the ladies that were absolutely outrageous and unnecessary,” a source claimed.

A post shared by Peggy Sulahian (@peggysulahian) on Nov 8, 2017 at 12:13pm PST

Peggy Sulahian was accused months ago of being homophobic and was quickly slammed by The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump as well as the show’s former star, Adrienne Maloof. While Sulahian has denied that she is homophobic, the rumors continue to swirl.

In addition to Peggy Sulahian’s alleged threats to quit The Real Housewives of Orange County, her co-star, Vicki Gunvalson, was recently seen discussing her possible exit from the series. As some may know, Gunvalson said she was “off” the show during filming on the reunion special weeks ago.

To see more of Peggy Sulahian, her family, and her co-stars, including Vicki Gunvalson, Meghan King Edmonds, Tamra Judge, Lydia McLaughlin, and Kelly Dodd, tune into new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Tommy Garcia/Bravo]