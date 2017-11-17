‘Dance Moms’ Star Abby Lee Miller Reportedly Has A Meltdown After Hopes Of Early Release Date Failed

Abby Lee Miller reportedly had a major breakdown after being told that her release date remains unchanged. The former Dance Moms star is rumored to be suffering from emotional distress after her hopes of being released sooner have been crushed.

In an exclusive report by Radar Online, it has been alleged that the 51-year-old choreographer was not happy after she was told that her year-long sentence will have no chance of being shortened.

According to the webloid, Abby Lee Miller was “crying uncontrollably” after hearing the news, adding that she was totally disappointed about it. A jail insider allegedly told the gossip outlet that the former Dance Moms mentor was even screaming and threatening prison guards.

“She flipped out and was crying uncontrollably. Miller screamed, ‘I’ll get my attorney to get me out of here. They can’t do that to me!'”

The webloid claimed that an insider confirmed Abby Lee Miller’s chances of getting released earlier than the original schedule. Apparently, the controversial dance instructor has been rumored to be released four months early and finish the remaining months in a halfway house.

However, it was later revealed that the ALDC owner will not be given an early release nor a halfway house time.

“Abby found out last week that she will not be getting any substantial halfway house time,” a source told the gossip outlet. “They are going to hold her until two weeks before her release date.”

So far, representatives from FCI Victorville have yet to confirm the rumors. Abby Lee Miller’s team has yet to comment as well.

Feeling blessed???? I heard this week that a lot of people call and ask if they can visit me. That’s so sweet of you I’d love to see everyone unfortunately can’t ???? However I would love you all to write to me. For the address like my Facebook page and private message me on Facebook and I’ll respond with the address Looking forward to hearing from you ❤️ A post shared by Abby Lee Miller (@therealabbylee) on Nov 13, 2017 at 12:00pm PST

Rumors of Abby Lee Miller wanting to come out of jail sooner may not be surprising at all, especially with her alleged condition behind bars. It can be recalled that the former Dance Moms star was reportedly not making a lot of friends in prison because of her “diva behavior.”

There were also claims that the Pittsburgh native has not received any visits in the last few months. An alleged insider previously revealed that virtually every prisoner at FCI Victorville has loved ones visit them every weekend, but that is not the case for Abby Lee Miller.

The same source also alleged that the dance instructor doesn’t even get any phone calls except for her hairstylist.

Sometimes you have to look away and smile ???? A post shared by Abby Lee Miller (@therealabbylee) on Sep 27, 2017 at 12:29pm PDT

Abby Lee Miller started her prison sentence for fraud in July. While currently serving her time, Dance Moms continue to air its latest season with Dancing With The Stars pro Cheryl Burke as the new mentor.

[Featured Image by Keith Srakocic/AP Images]