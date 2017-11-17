Sylvester Stallone Refutes Allegations He Molested A 16-Year-Old Fan, Says Accusation Is Ridiculous

Sylvester Stallone has been accused of molesting a 16-year-old girl when he was 40-years-old. When the news surfaced, the Rocky star responded and denied that the sexual assault ever happened.

The Daily Mail published the story on November 16 and claimed that it obtained a 1986 police report stating that Sylvester Stallone sexually assaulted a fan, and it happened around the time when he was filming Over the Top. The actor’s bodyguard, Mike de Luca, who was 27-years-old at that time, was also named as co-accused in the report.

The publication relayed that the allegations against Stallone and de Luca were detailed in the police records. Allegedly, the incident took place Las Vegas Hilton Hotel in July of 1986.

The girl told the Las Vegas police that she was intimidated into having sex with Sylvester and Mike at the former’s hotel room. The unnamed teenager claimed that while on the bed with the Hollywood star she was asked if she ever had sex with two guys at the same time and when she said “no,” the actor called his bodyguard to join them.

The girl said that she was not forced to have sex but felt intimidated. She added that she became very uncomfortable when the bodyguard became involved because she did not want any sexual contact with him. However, she asserted that she had no choice, so it just happened.

Although she filed a police report, the 16-year-old did not press charges because she was humiliated and ashamed. She also indicated that if the encounter only involved Stallone, she would just let it pass, but the bodyguard was in it too.

Sylvester Stallone accused of sexually assaulting 16-year-old girl in 1986 https://t.co/6j1FEslZdM — Guardian Film (@guardianfilm) November 17, 2017

At any rate, the case was dropped and no one was charged, as she got scared after Sylvester Stallone allegedly threatened her by saying they would beat her up if she told anybody about the encounter.

The report also revealed that the girl was staying at the said hotel where Over the Top was being filmed. Later, she went to the filming site to ask for an autograph and there she met Mike de Luca, who handed her two keys for a room located on the 27th floor. That night, she went up to the 27th floor and met Stallone and his bodyguard at the hallway, then they went inside his room.

In response to the news, Sylvester Stallone vehemently denied the allegations. His spokeswoman, Michelle Bega, said that the story is “categorically false” and called the whole thing as “ridiculous.”

“No one was ever aware of this story until it was published today, including Mr. Stallone. At no time was Mr. Stallone ever contacted by any authorities or anyone else regarding this matter,” Bega said via BBC News.

Sylvester Stallone responds to "ridiculous" sexual assault claim made by 16-year-old girl https://t.co/Rksqa3eEd1 pic.twitter.com/MC48kV3GsN — Newsweek (@Newsweek) November 17, 2017

Sylvester Stallone is the latest A-list Hollywood star to be accused of sexual assault. The list already includes Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, John Travolta, Louis C.K., and more.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]