Luke Bryan Weighs In On Blake Shelton’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ Backlash

Blake Shelton’s close friend and fellow country star Luke Bryan is weighing in on the intense backlash Blake’s been receiving ever since it was announced this week that People had crowned him as 2017’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ – and it turns out he actually (kind of) agrees with the haters.

Luke spoke out about all the – predominantly negative – attention the big announcement got this week, and revealed that he too actually joined in on roasting Shelton over his new title after social media went into meltdown mode claiming that the “I’ll Name The Dogs” singer doesn’t deserve the prestigious title.

“I originally roasted him about it,” Luke told Entertainment Tonight this week, but admitted that he quickly felt bad about his comments after seeing the pretty harsh responses coming in from social media users.

“Now the whole world is roasting him and now I feel bad for roasting him,” Bryan said of the intense backlash that came Shelton’s way after the news broke.

And although the “Country Girl (Shake It For Me)” singer started off on the side of the haters, he admitted that he does actually think his friend and former ACM Awards co-host is a good-looking man and deserves to be People’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ this year, as he joked that he’s actually pretty “jelly” of his friend getting the honor.

“It’s very flattering and I’m happy for him. I want to go on the record and say that I’m proud of my guy,” Luke said after originally poking fun at his fellow country star.

He then called out anyone who slammed Blake. “For all of the people out there that are giving him grief, I mean, Blake is a good looking guy and he deserves it.”

Bryan – who was named by People as ‘Country’s Sexiest Man’ in 2014 – first reacted to the news about his friend being given the honor earlier this week, jokingly asking if he was being punked when he was told about Shelton’s new title which the outlet hands out every year.

“I’m speechless. He’s taken so many things from me. And now this,” Luke said per Sounds Like Nashville. “Who in the hell is choosing these? Am I being punked? And we’re sure that y’all didn’t Photoshop [his] face over [my] face and change the name?”

‪Thank you @people!!!! Don't hate me because I'm beautiful… ‬ A post shared by Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) on Nov 14, 2017 at 5:03pm PST

Bryan, who’s joining Katy Perry and Lionel Richie on the upcoming ABC reboot of American Idol next year, then joked, “I guess we’re all stuck with it.”

Notably, the internet had some very strong reactions to the news that People had crowned Shelton as 2017’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ after Gossip Cop leaked the announcement earlier this week.

Twitter users launched a pretty scathing attack on both Blake and the outlet, with many posting jokey confused memes in response to the controversial choice.

The backlash only intensified after People officially confirmed the news on November 15 and revealed the cover of the annual edition of the magazine, which showed Blake smiling alongside the headline of ‘Sexiest Man Alive.’

But, fortunately, Blake’s taking it all in his stride.

Shelton even jokingly read out a number of mean tweets in a video posted to his Twitter page on November 16 where The Voice coach showed off his trademark humor and laughed along with the haters who don’t think he deserves the annual honor.

“Thank y’all for the supportive words! #donthatemebecauseimbeautiful,” Gwen Stefani’s boyfriend captioned the hilarious clip.

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]