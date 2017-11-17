Jennifer Hudson’s Ex-Fiancé David Otunga Responds To Allegations Of ‘Abuse’ And ‘Harassment’

Jennifer Hudson confirmed that she has split from her fiancé of almost 10 years, David Otunga – and had requested and received a protective order against the WWE star – on November 16, and now David is responding to her insinuation that she needs protection from her former partner.

As previously reported by Inquisitr, Hudson confirmed the breakup in a statement issued to People, though Otunga didn’t immediately respond to the outlet’s request for comment. However, he’s now speaking out via his lawyer and is making it pretty clear that things have turned nasty between himself and the “Spotlight” singer, who he became engaged to in 2008.

Though Jennifer didn’t clarify exactly why she obtained a protective order against her ex, Otunga confirmed in a statement of his own that she’d seemingly accused him of abuse and harassment.

He vehemently denied the allegations via his lawyer and then accused Jennifer of trying to “portray herself as the victim” in order to get custody of their son while calling the allegations “meritless.”

The statement, obtained by The Mirror, claimed that the two had been attempting to work out an “amicable parenting agreement” for a number of weeks, confirming that the couple actually split some time ago.

The retired professional wrestler then suggested that Hudson had filed for the protective order because she was allegedly upset that Otunga would been awarded primary custody of their only child, eight-year-old son David Otunga Jr., because of her increasingly busy work schedule.

“When it became apparent to Ms. Hudson that Mr. Otunga would be the parent granted residential care of the child,” the statement said, “…Ms. Hudson decided to file a meritless Petition for Order of Protection in an effort to gain an unfair advantage in the custody dispute.”

Otunga then accused his former fiancée of using her skills as an actress (Hudson won an Oscar for her role in the role in the 2006 movie Dreamgirls) to make herself out as a victim during their decade-long relationship.

“As a result of Mr. Otunga’s career in the WWE, Ms. Hudson felt that she could give an award-winning performance in court to portray herself as the victim,” the statement continued of the singer and actress who found fame on American Idol in 2004, before then denying that David has ever harassed or abused The Voice coach or David Jr.

“Mr. Otunga has never abused or harassed Ms. Hudson or their son, and it is unfortunate, especially in today’s climate, that she would feel the need to make these false allegations against him,” they continued, adding that David “looks forward to his day in court” and believes that he will be given primary custody of David Jr.

David’s response comes shortly after Jennifer broke the surprising news of their split after around 10 years together and confirmed her protective order against her now former fiancée.

She told People via a representative that she filed for, and received, the order and that her “actions are solely taken in the best interest of their son.”

Jennifer is currently appearing on Season 13 of The Voice on NBC on Monday and Tuesday nights. She’s set to return to her red spinning chair on The Voice U.K. in 2018 after winning the show earlier this year.

