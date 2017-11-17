‘Monday Night Raw’ Superstar Reportedly Turning Heel Very Soon

Survivor Series is just several days away and there are a lot of rumors surrounding the event. Some of the speculations involve interference and heel turns. One of the rumored heel turns is Kurt Angle’s son, Jason Jordan, who was kicked off Team Monday Night Raw by his father and Triple H.

As recapped by WWE.com, Triple H returned on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw to announce that he is the fifth member of Team Raw for Survivor Series. He replaced Jordan, who suffered a kayfabe knee injury in his match with Bray Wyatt earlier that night. Angle was reluctant to say the fifth member so The Game had to make the surprise appearance. Triple H also delivered The Pedigree to Jordan for good measure.

This has led to some speculations that Jordan is going to turn heel at Survivor Series and cost Monday Night Raw the win. It is a very interesting rumor because if Team Raw loses, Angle will get fired as the general manager of the red brand, as announced by Stephanie McMahon. There are also some wrestling news outlets reporting that the current plan for WrestleMania 34 is Triple H vs. Kurt Angle. However, the involvement of Jordan will only make things more interesting.

According to Cageside Seats, the speculations about Jason Jordan turning heel could be true and it might happen sooner than later. The heel turn might happen at Survivor Series or the next night on Monday Night Raw or even early next year as the WWE prepares for the Road to WrestleMania 34.

The jury is still out on Jordan as a future megastar for the WWE. He started as a member of American Alpha with Chad Gable before being moved to Monday Night Raw this year and introduced as Kurt Angle’s long lost son. The obviousness of the storyline already halted whatever momentum Jordan has after American Alpha.

Jordan is not just connecting the audience as much as the WWE wants him to be. He is not completely at fault because the WWE creative team has not given him good storylines. Jordan is not bad in the ring and he has shown flashes of charisma, but he needs to work on his character. The WWE Universe is not buying into him as a babyface and it will take something like a heel turn for him to get noticed.

However, it should be noted that these are still just speculations at the moment. The WWE is known for changing their plans on a regular basis and if you don’t believe that to be true, just take a look at the changes at the Survivor Series match card in the past couple of weeks.

