Kim Kardashian explains why her surrogate wasn't invited to her baby shower.

Kim Kardashian has explained why she didn’t invite her surrogate to her cherry blossom-themed baby shower on Thursday’s episode of The Real,People reports. Asked by Loni Love if the future mother-of-three had invited her surrogate to the lavish shower, Kardashian, 37, revealed that while she would’ve wanted her to be there at the special event, she felt that it was “a weird decision to make” since she hasn’t explained it to her children yet.

“And, you know, I just thought, I don’t know, it was like a weird decision to have to make,” she said.

“Of course, I would’ve wanted her to be there and be a part of it,” she added.

“But I hadn’t really gone that far in explaining it to my kids yet.”

Kanye West’s husband only has good words to say about the woman who’s now carrying her third child, saying that she has the “best relationship” with her, even calling her the “perfect person to do this for my family.”

Surrogacy has been a touchy subject for Kim Kardashian for some time now. Due to complications with her previous pregnancies, she was forced to make a tough decision on account of the fact that carrying another child for nine months could potentially cause her to bleed to death. Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West, parents to 4-year-old daughter North and 23-month-old son Saint, are expected to welcome their third child via surrogacy “before Christmas,” as reported by the Sun.

According to TMZ, West and Kardashian are in “regular contact” with their surrogate and have made the necessary arrangements to ensure that she has security around-the-clock. Other reports reveal that Kim Kardashian’s surrogate is a mother with two children of her own.

During a recent interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Kim Kardashian inadvertently revealed that her third baby will be a girl.

Kim Kardashian West recently told Entertainment Tonight that she had struggles coming to terms with the decision to have another baby via surrogacy due to emotional reasons. She admitted that she doesn’t see surrogacy as the “easy way out,” explaining that being in a position where you’re not in control is something that she’s struggled with emotionally. It is for this reason that Kim chose someone whom she trusts and has a good relationship with.

“You know, it is really different. Anyone that says or thinks it is just the easy way out is just completely wrong,” Kardashian said.

“I think it is so much harder to go through it this way, because you are not really in control,” she continued.

“Obviously you pick someone that you completely trust and that you have a good bond and relationship with. “But, knowing that I was able to carry my first two babies and not my baby now, it’s hard for me. “So, it’s definitely a harder experience than I anticipated just in the control area.”

Interestingly, it turns out that the mother-of-two hasn’t decided on a name yet for her upcoming baby. Unsurprisingly, the Kardashian clan are “freaking out” over it.

“We don’t have a name. At the baby shower I was like, ‘I don’t want to play any games, measuring the belly, that won’t work out this time’.

“I just want everyone to write a name on a little tile and we’ll see if something sticks.

“We’re freaking out. We have no name.”

