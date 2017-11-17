USA Vs. North Korea Latest: Threat Of Submarine Launched Nuclear Missile Attack On U.S. Grows

The subject of North Korea’s nuclear missile program is rarely far from the news headlines at present. The subject was frequently raised by U.S. President Donald Trump during his recent trip to Asia. President Trump has frequently condemned North Korea’s nuclear weapons program and has made it clear that the world will not sit idly by whilst North Korea develops the means to start a nuclear World War 3. As reported by the Inquisitr yesterday, Trump praised China for sending a delegation to North Korea, ostensibly to discourage the hermit nation’s attempt to develop a nuclear missile capability.

There had been fears that North Korea would embarrass Trump by conducting a missile or nuclear warhead test whilst the president was in Asia. Thankfully that threat did not materialize, but, according to 38 North, satellite imagery has revealed an even more deadly threat from the North Korean regime. The North Korea monitoring project has revealed that images appear to show that North Korea is “pushing ahead” with a project to build and deploy its first operational ballistic missile submarine.

Submarine-launched nuclear missiles are a huge threat, largely because it is difficult to detect and monitor nuclear submarines, and because they could launch a missile against the U.S. mainland from much shorter range. If North Korea were to attack the U.S. mainland with a land-based missile launch it would be easily detected by monitoring systems.

A North Korean missile would have to travel thousands of miles and could be intercepted and destroyed by U.S. missile defense systems. A short-range nuclear missile, launched from a North Korean submarine would be much more difficult to defend against.

As reported by the New York Times, shooting down a nuclear missile is difficult, so the Trump administration wants to increase the U.S.’s ability to destroy North Korean missiles before they get far from Korean airspace. President Trump wants to continue the development of cyberweapons to interfere with the North Korea’s missile control systems before missiles are launched. Fighter aircraft and armed drones could be used as a second line of defense, aiming to shoot down any North Korean missile attack moments after launch.

As revealed by Politico, the Trump administration has asked Congress for an additional $4 billion in funding to “support urgent missile defeat and defense enhancements to counter the threat from North Korea.”

It is clear that the Trump administration sees North Korea as a very real threat to world peace, and that President Trump will continue to do everything in his power to prevent the rogue state from developing the capability to wage World War 3.

[Featured Image by Phil Sandlin/AP Images]