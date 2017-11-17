‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Eileen Davidson Thanks Fans For Embracing Susan/Kristen Chaos, Return Possible

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal Eileen Davidson’s stint wraps up soon. In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, the actress thanked fans for embracing the Susan Banks craziness. Find out what else the soap star had to say.

Fans were excited when it was confirmed that Davidson was returning to DOOL. Over the years, she has played several characters. Some of those people returned during her most recent stint on the NBC daytime TV show. Not only did Eileen play Susan Banks, but Kristen DiMera is going to appear soon, as well as Sister Mary Moira. It certainly has been a crazy time, but the actress said that she enjoyed coming back.

“It was short and jam-packed, fast and furious. Thanks to the [fans] for still embracing the craziness of Susan, her sister, and Kristen. I hope they were entertained.”

Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease that the writers left an opening, so Eileen Davidson could return in the future. As to who she could come back as, that is anyone’s guess. In addition to the three characters mentioned above, she has also played Thomas Banks.

It has been an interesting storyline, and fans couldn’t have guessed that Susan Banks took Will Horton’s (Chandler Massey) body and had him resurrected. It went to the extreme when it was discovered that Will thought he was EJ DiMera (formerly James Scott). In addition, he was convinced that Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) wasn’t his mother, but his wife. Susan had him convinced that she was his mom. It was enough to make anyone’s head spin.

Nobody is really sure what to expect when Kristen DiMera makes her appearance. However, it was teased that she shows up and says to herself if only Susan knew that EJ is really alive. This has fans talking. Perhaps they are preparing for a mysterious story of EJ’s return in the future. James Scott doesn’t appear to be interested in coming back. However, the role could be recast.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers hint that Tyler Christopher’s secret role could be EJ DiMera. However, head writer Ron Carlivati previously said the character was brand new. But, it wouldn’t be the first time that viewers were misled to prevent guessing future storylines.

Tune in to @nbcdays today for more mind blowing bomb-drops. ???????? These were outrageously fun scenes to film. Great group. #Days #daytime #samiisback A post shared by Ali Sweeney (@alisweeney) on Nov 14, 2017 at 7:55am PST

Keep watching Days Of Our Lives weekdays on NBC to find out what happens next on the soap opera.

[Featured Image by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for NATAS]