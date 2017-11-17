Pentagon Retweet Calls For Trump To Resign As Sexual Harassment Allegations Resurface

For a brief moment Thursday night, the Pentagon put its stamp of approval on a call for President Donald Trump to resign.

The Department of Defense retweeted @ProudResister’s suggestion that Trump, Sen. Al Franken, D-Minnesota, and Alabama Republican Senatorial candidate Roy Moore should all resign because of sexual harassment allegations that have been leveled against them.

The retweet was explained in a follow-up tweet from Department of Defense spokesperson Dana W. White.

“An authorized operator of the @DepartmentofDefense official Twitter site erroneously retweeted content that would not be endorsed by the Department of Defense. The operator caught this error and immediately deleted it.”

The inadvertent retweet added to a day when multiple news stories in the nation’s capital revolved around sexual assault allegations.

The day began with more revelations about women claiming Moore sexually harassed them, with the number climbing to nine. Trump continued to stay silent about Moore’s refusal to drop out of the Senate race even after other party stalwarts, including Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wisconsin, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, urged Moore to quit.

Late in the morning, Los Angeles TV host Leeann Tweeden said Sen. Al Franken, D-Minnesota, forcibly kissed her after pushing for her to practice a skit that included a kissing scene he wrote while the two were headlining a USO tour in 2006 while Franken was still working as a comedian.

The Tweeden accusations included a photo that was taken during that USO tour that showed Franken appearing to be ready to fondle the breasts of a sleeping Tweeden.

Franken apologized to Tweeden later in the day, while Senate Democratic and Republican leaders called for an Ethics Committee investigation.

During the White House press briefing Thursday afternoon, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, asked what the difference was between the allegations against Moore and those that had been made against Trump in 2016, said, “I think the president has certainly a lot more insight into what he personally did or didn’t do.”

The question and answer pointed out the problem Trump has and likely his reasoning for not making any comment about the Moore situation.

Cable news pundits noted that whether Trump came out against Moore and suggested he drop out of the race, or if he said he supported Moore it would bring the women who had accused him and the Access Hollywood video back into the discussion.

While that would also appear to have been an excellent reason for the president to stay silent on Franken’s situation, Trump attacked his frequent critic on Twitter Thursday night.

“The Al Frankenstien (sic) picture is really bad, speaks a thousand words. Where do his hands go in pictures 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, while she sleeps.”

[Featured Image by Alex Brandon/AP Images]