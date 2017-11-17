‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Opens Up About Her Lesbian Relationship — Who’s Her New Girlfriend?

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry has finally opened up about her lesbian relationship during an episode of the Lindsie Chrisley’s Coffee Convos podcast, Radar Online reports. When the host asked her if there’s truth to the speculation that she has a girlfriend, Lowry answered with an emphatic “Ya!” Kail then talked at length about the events and circumstances that led to her new romance. The reality star revealed a great deal, just falling short of revealing her new girlfriend’s identity.

Lowry admitted during the podcast that she and her girlfriend have gone on casual dates together but nothing more. She added that venturing into a new romance was the furthest thing from her mind when she and her lady love came to an understanding.

“We were friends for a year, until it just kind of like turned into it [a relationship],” she said. “It’s not like she was trying to wine and dine me to ask me to be her girlfriend.”

Kailyn Lowry revealed that being a mother to three kids, especially to her newborn, has made the dating arrangements far from ideal.

“We go out to eat, but it’s kind of hard cause I have kids, I have a baby,” Lowry said. “I have never gotten a babysitter and gone on a date.”

Lowry said that despite the difficulties that come with being a mother, the relationship is still in a good place, using the words “so far so good.”

Far along in the conversation, she admitted that there’s one thing she doesn’t like about her new girlfriend: she has a knack for leaving her shoes by the front door.

“I will trip over them and I will die,” Lowry joked.

Fans have been speculating for months that Kailyn Lowry might be lesbian. Those talks intensified when Potter started referring to herself as Kailyn’s “girlfriend” on Snapchat. This was far from conclusive, however, given the fact that “girlfriend” is a term of endearment often used between female friends. Relationship rumors emerged again not too long ago when Potter was photographed by the paparazzi wearing a necklace with Kailyn’s name on it.

Puerto ricoooooooo A post shared by Dominique Potter (@dp_one_four) on Nov 12, 2017 at 4:58pm PST

Asked what she would do if the romance took a bad turn, Lowry said that it probably won’t come to that on account of her current laid-back approach to dating. She said all they ever did was “Netflix and chill.”

There really aren’t many people on this earth that I’d do all this last minute shit with. Side bar- to the 5k+ followers I recently got after she posted me, y’all better use this time to comment on how poppinnnn she looked during this NYC trip. ????????‍♂️ A post shared by Dominique Potter (@dp_one_four) on Oct 13, 2017 at 5:57pm PDT

“I’m more of a group setting because I wouldn’t know what to do,” she continued. “Even if someone’s coming to my house, my friends are going to be there too. I’m not just going to have you at my house by myself. How would I act?”

Kail Lowry confirmed her lesbian romance three months after she welcomed her third baby boy, Lux, with ex Chris Lopez. The Teen Mom 2 star also shares son Lincoln with former husband Javi Marroquin and son Isaac with ex Jo Rivera.

