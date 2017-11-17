Jennifer Hudson And Fiance David Otunga Split, ‘The Voice’ Coach Gets PPO Against Partner Of 10 Years

After 10 years together, Jennifer Hudson and fiancé David Otunga have ended their relationship. Hudson may be enjoying her time as a coach on The Voice right now, but it looks like things have not been going well at home. The breakup came after Hudson got a protective order after David today.

According to People, the relationship has been on the rocks for some time now. A representative for Jennifer Hudson gave a statement to People detailing what happened.

“They have been in the process of ending their relationship for a number of months. Today, Jennifer requested and received a protective order against her ex-fiancé. Jennifer’s actions are solely taken in the best interest of their son.”

While this is Jennifer’s side of things, there are no comments on the topic from the other side. A representative for Otunga did not respond to a request for a statement from People.

Hudon and Otunga have one child together, David Daniel Otunga Jr. Their son is 8-years-old.

Fans of the couple will remember when former pro wrestler Otunga proposed to Jennifer in September 2008. This proposal came after the couple was dating for less than one year. Then in August 2009, the couple welcomed their only child together.

I hope yal enjoying the show ! @nbcthevoice A post shared by Jennifer Hudson (@iamjhud) on Nov 14, 2017 at 6:55pm PST

While 10 years is a long time for an engagement, it sounds like Hudson was okay with it. During an appearance on her talk show, Ellen DeGeneres asked Hudson if they would ever say “I Do.” Jennifer said she was “not in a hurry” and that Otunga was “not going anywhere.”

E! News wrote about Jennifer Hudson giving an interview to Essence magazine. During the interview, she talked about attending the wedding of Ciara and Russell Wilson, which inspired her to get a wedding day planned for herself.

“It’s been a thought obviously. After being at Ciara’s wedding, I’m like, OK. I don’t know, it inspired something. I just loved her dress. It was so beautiful. So that made me say, OK, all [of] my friends and peers are married now. You know what I mean?”

The couple also previously sat down with Oprah Winfrey for an interview. Oprah asked about them wanting more kids together, which they both said they did. At the time, Hudson even said it was the next part of her “dream and goal.”

It's Sunday morning , so make a joyful noise! Mean time last Sunday after Sunday service and Sunday dinner our souls said … A post shared by Jennifer Hudson (@iamjhud) on Nov 12, 2017 at 9:47am PST

Jennifer Hudson and David Otunga have had a bumpy road right from the very beginning, though. About a month after the couple became engaged, Jennifer’s mother, Darnell Donerson, and her brother, Jason Hudson, were fatally shot in a Chicago home. Also, her 7-year-old nephew, Julian King, was found dead in the backseat of a car. In 2012, Hudson’s former brother-in-law William Balfour was convicted of the murders.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]