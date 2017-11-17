Insider Reveals The Release Date For The ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Trailer

Marvel fans gained a little glimmer of hope today as an insider has revealed the release date for the Avengers: Infinity War trailer. Marvel Studios has not confirmed the release date, but the insider is claiming it will happen in early December.

Jeremy Conrad of IGN and Furious Fanboys has come forward with the big announcement, claiming the teaser will be released at the beginning of December, before the premiere of The Last Jedi. Conrad took to Twitter to share the news, only hinting at a time frame, but guaranteeing it before December 15.

Conrad debunked the rumors that the Infinity War trailer would debut alongside Disney’s upcoming animated film, Coco. Coco is set to premiere on November 22, but Conrad claims that’s too early for the Avengers teaser.

A fellow Twitter user guessed December 4 for the release date several days ago, and Conrad ended up confirming their guess.

“That’s the correct date,” he confirmed. Conrad then added he was asked not to post the specific date himself. The insider has been pummeled by Twitter users to reveal his source, which he laughed at.

According to ComicBook.com, if the teaser trailer does debut on December 4, it will likely do so on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Fellow Marvel flicks Captain America: Civil War, Doctor Strange, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 all debuted their trailers on the late night program. Marvel could drop the trailer on their own, either on social media or YouTube, but that’s unlikely.

Infinity War directors, Joe and Anthony Russo, tweeted out an old wine commercial last week explaining the value of patience to their followers. The brothers have been hounded for months to release the trailer, and they have remained relatively tight-lipped about it. They have yet to comment on the December 4 rumors.

Images from the trailer were leaked early this morning, causing fans to speculate the trailer was coming sooner rather than later. Imgur user TheAscendedAncient revealed the photos which show Captain America, Falcon, Scarlet Witch, Vision, and Black Widow. According to Comic Book Resources, Disney had the leaked images removed. Several leaked photos are still floating around Twitter, for fans who are still eager for spoilers.

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on May 4, 2018.

[Featured Image by Marvel/Walt Disney Studios]