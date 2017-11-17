MLB Rumors: Milwaukee Brewers Are A Serious Suitor For Jake Arrieta

Jake Arrieta is one of the hottest names in baseball as the MLB offseason opens up. He is set to test the open free agency market after becoming one of the top stars in the game with the Chicago Cubs. As much as Theo Epstein and the Cubs would like to bring him back, Arrieta’s price could be out of the Cubs’ budget.

Looking ahead at which teams could show interest and be potential landing spots for Arrieta, there is one surprising team that could become a serious contender.

According to MLB Trade Rumors, the Milwaukee Brewers are a serious threat to sign Arrieta. They say that the Brewers may be viewed as a “dark horse” to sign Arrieta, but they also predict that he will end up signing in Milwaukee when everything is said and done.

Last season with the Cubs, Arrieta got off to a bit of a slow start. He picked things up in a big way later on in the season, but went down with an injury that kept him out for an extended period of time. Arrieta was able to return for the Cubs during the postseason and had a couple big starts.

He finished the 2017 season with a 14-10 record to go along with a 3.53 ERA and 1.22 WHIP.

Scott Boras unveils sales pitch for Jake Arrieta: Welcome to 'Playoffville' — https://t.co/x9K2vFko2J@MooneyNBCS pic.twitter.com/XACqmeSotQ — NBC Sports Chicago (@NBCSChicago) November 15, 2017

Back in the 2015 season with the Cubs, Arrieta put up one of the best seasons in recent history for a starting pitcher. He finished the year with a 22-6 record to go along with an impressive 1.77 ERA. Arrieta won the Cy Young award and was officially recognized as an MLB superstar.

Milwaukee is an intriguing landing spot for Arrieta. They are a piece or two away from being a serious contender in the National League. It would also keep him in the NL Central, which would be a disappointing sight for the Cubs and their fans.

At 31 years of age, Arrieta is going to be expensive. He is expected to receive a contract worth around $26 million per season. If that number is correct, the Brewers would have the money, but would also have a decision to make on if they want to spend that kind of cash for a veteran pitcher.

Outside of the Brewers, the Cubs, St. Louis Cardinals, Washington Nationals, Houston Astros, Texas Rangers, Philadelphia Phillies, New York Yankees, Los Angeles Angels, Seattle Mariners, Atlanta Braves, Minnesota Twins, and Los Angeles Dodgers are all listed as potential suitors. Needless to say, Arrieta is going to be very popular this offseason.

Expect to see the Brewers make an aggressive pitch to Arrieta this offseason. He could be the missing piece that helps power them back into the National League playoff picture.

[Featured Image by Jon Durr/Getty Images]