‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Will Morgan Return? Bryan Craig Answers

Bryan Craig responds to reports that he is coming back to General Hospital to play Morgan Corinthos. His character was killed off in 2016 and fans have been hoping to see him back.

“I’d be more than thrilled to come back and play Morgan,” Craig told Soaps In Depth.

However, the actor said he does not want to be on full-time contract with General Hospital as he wants to be available for other opportunities.

Craig has been busy doing several projects. He currently plays Adam Coogan, a recurring role, in the primetime series Valor. He stars in the film Ride, which is coming out this November. He is now filming American Fighter, starring alongside Tommy Flanagan and Sean Patrick Flannery.

After Morgan’s death on General Hospital, Craig reassured fans that “Nobody quit!”

And in December, he posted on Twitter, “I’ll come through again and pick up right where I left off,” which fans took as a hint that he is coming back soon.

Unfortunately, he added, “Don’t get ahead of yourself.”

Last month, Bryan’s tweet also raised hope that he is heading back to Port Charles. He commented on Steve Burton’s return to General Hospital as Jason Morgan or Patient Six, telling him that he’s quite disappointed Burton returned just when he already left and that they should work together at some point. There are expectations that he would bring back Morgan and join the two Jasons fiasco. When Patient Six arrived in Port Charles, he visited Morgan’s grave and mourned for him.

He gets comments from fans on social media that they miss him on General Hospital.

In a recent photo he shared on Instagram, one commented, “Time [to] come back with real Jason.”

Another wrote, “We need you on GH.”

A few months back, rumors emerged that Morgan Corinthos is being recast as Craig’s busy schedule would not afford him to return. Model Jake Mast reportedly auditioned for the role. Spoilers back then hinted that Ava (Maura West) will encounter Morgan in a hospital facility to avoid the prison. As it turned out, Ava met Burton’s Jason instead.

Meanwhile, in another casting news, Travis Schuldt has joined the cast of General Hospital. He is set to make an appearance in Port Charles and cross path with Ava Jerome. Schuldt is best known for his role in Passions.

General Hospital airs weekdays at 2 p.m. on ABC.

