Premier League 2017-2018: West Brom Vs. Chelsea, Start Time, Live Stream, & Preview

Reeling team West Bromwich Albion (2-4-5, 10 points) and defending champions Chelsea (7-1-3, 22 points) will meet at the Hawthorns on Saturday, November 8, in a 2017-2018 Premier League matchweek 12 game.

Start Time and Streaming Info

The game starts at 10 a.m. ET. It can be viewed live online via FuboTV.

West Bromwich Albion

Tony Pulis’ squad has been struggling all season. They are on a three-game losing streak and are winless in their last six outings. The Baggies are currently in the 14th spot of the league table, only two points above the bottom-three relegation area after 11 games.

There are reports that West Brom is close to sacking Pulis because of the team’s poor performance this season. Team owner Guochuan Lai is set to fly into the West Midlands on Saturday to watch this match against the defending champions. Pulis could be “feeling the heat” to keep his post, according to Vavel, since Baggies fans have been expressing their desire to boot him out.

The report noted that some fans have been sending emails to Albion chairman John Williams regarding the possibility of firing Pulis. Williams said to have replied to such emails and said that he will “make decisions to the best of my ability and always in the interest of the club.”

Pulis has been at the helm since January 2015 and has a record of 36-36-48 (win-draw-loss) for a winning percentage of only 30 percent. The team has never been relegated to the second tier under him and finished at 10th place last term.

Chelsea

Chelsea is West Brom’s complete opposite after putting together three straight wins following a two-game losing skid. Their last Premier League match was an impressive 1-0 victory over Manchester United at Stamford Bridge before the international break on November 5. Alvaro Morata scored the winning goal in the 55th minute with a header off a Cesar Azpilicueta cross.

The Blues are at risk of not defending their title, though, as current league leaders Manchester City is nine points ahead in the league table at this time.

Head coach Antonio Conte could rely once again on the successful front trio of Morata, Eden Hazard, and Pedro should he decide to use the 3-4-3 formation. The coming game will be Conte’s 50th coached match in the English top-flight. He led the team to the championship since he was hired as manager last season.

Chelsea has also gained the most points (115) in the Premier League since Conte’s appointment. Right now, the former Italy national team coach owns the highest win percentage in club history for a permanent manager at 75.5 percent, via Goal.

It is the first match between West Brom and Chelsea this season. The two teams will meet again in February next year.

[Featured Image by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images]