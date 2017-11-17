MLB Rumors: Washington Nationals Could Pursue Wade Davis In Free Agency

Wade Davis is one of the top players on the free agency market this offseason and is coming off of a huge season for the Chicago Cubs. Theo Epstein would like to bring him back to Chicago, but after declining his qualifying offer, Davis’ future with the Cubs is very much in doubt. Plenty of teams are already lining up with interest in the star closer.

Last season with the Cubs, Davis ended up with 32 saves and a 2.30 ERA. He also played a big role for the Cubs in the postseason. Davis only blew one save throughout the course of the entire regular season.

According to MLB Trade Rumors, there are quite a few potential landing spots for Davis. Surprisingly, they mention that the Washington Nationals could look to pursue Davis when free agency opens up.

At 32 years of age, Davis would be a huge pickup for the Nationals. He is one of the elite closers in the game and that was a need for Washington in 2017. Washington could certainly use an upgrade over Sean Doolittle closing out games for them in 2018 if they want to get to the top of the National League.

Outside of the Nationals, there were a few other teams mentioned as destinations. Chicago was one of them, with the Houston Astros, St. Louis Cardinals, Texas Rangers, Minnesota Twins, Atlanta Braves, and Colorado Rockies were also listed as potential free agency suitors.

Washington is still disappointed with the way their 2017 season ended. After finishing the regular season with a 97-65 record, the Nationals went on to lose in the NLDS to the Cubs. Davis did play a key role against the Nationals and stealing him from Chicago would not only strengthen their roster, but also weaken one of their primary competitors.

Looking ahead at the next few weeks, Davis will have his pick of teams to play for. Chicago has made bringing him back a priority and it would not be surprising to see him stay with the Cubs. That being said, if he does end up leaving, the Nationals could be one of the top teams to keep an eye on.

Expect to hear plenty of rumors surrounding Davis in the coming weeks and for the Nationals to get involved early on in free agency.

[Featured Image by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images]