WWE Rumors: Jinder Mahal To Interfere In Brock Lesnar Vs. AJ Styles ‘Survivor Series 2017’ Match?

Jinder Mahal lost the opportunity to fight Brock Lesnar at WWE Survivor Series 2017 after suffering a massive defeat against AJ Styles on last week’s Smackdown Live. However, the latest WWE rumors suggest that Mahal could play a major role in the upcoming main event. Will “The Modern Day Maharaja” help Styles or Lesnar win?

Many fans were surprised by WWE’s decision to take the title away from Jinder Mahal. He was supposed to be the opponent of Brock Lesnar at WWE Survivor Series 2017, which will be held on November 19 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Since Mahal dropped the title, there were several theories swirling about the major decision.

Low ratings and low expectations emerged as the possible reasons why AJ Styles replaced Jinder Mahal. There were also speculations that Mahal violated the wellness policy or suffered an injury. In an Instagram post, Mahal denied all the rumors and said that all the hatred will only motivate him. Though he didn’t divulge any information regarding the WWE’s decision, Mahal vowed to reclaim the title.

With AJ Styles officially replacing Jinder Mahal, WWE Survivor Series 2017 is expected to undergo a major change. According to Wrestlezone, the original plan for the upcoming main event was to make John Cena a special referee. Cena is set to interfere in the fight to help Lesnar achieve victory. The frustrated Mahal will then be scheduled to fight Cena in the future event.

With AJ Styles vs. Brock Lesnar confirmed, John Cena will no longer participate in WWE Survivor Series 2017 main event. Dave Meltzer of Wrestlezone speculated that Jinder Mahal could serve as the special referee in the match.

“Since the match has been changed to feature AJ Styles against Brock Lesnar, and Cena is no longer involved in the bout, Meltzer is speculating that Mahal could interfere costing Styles the match and having him ‘keep face’ in a loss to Lesnar by not losing clean. Meltzer also notes that WWE could choose to do the reverse and have Mahal help Styles pick up a victory setting up a match between Mahal and Lesnar, possibly at Royal Rumble.”

As of now, there is no official information that can confirm that Jinder Mahal will have a special participation in WWE Survivor Series 2017. However, his appearance will surely give the upcoming main event more thrill and excitement. This could also give a major hint how Mahal can reclaim the title he defended for six months.

